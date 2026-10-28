We are really looking forward to having David Blackmon's Energy Additions , Larry Schweikart and Charlie Garcia on the Energy News Beat and Energy Impacts Podcasts. This will be an absolute blast.

Here are my show notes for Friday's podcast, and one thing I will say up front. I do not trust the polls. I also do not trust the voting systems in about 19 states. - Just saying.

The 19 states Kamala Harris won paid 52.5% more for residential electricity than the 31 Donald Trump won. Control of Congress decides whether the permitting bill, the gas plants and the methane rewrite move — and the Senate is targeting a procedural vote on that bill six days after the polls close.

By Energy News Beat | Oct. 28, 2026

There is a number on your power bill and a number on your ballot. This year they are the same number.

We went looking for the blue-state-versus-red-state energy gap, expecting to confirm the figure circulating in this industry: 38% to 42%. It cannot be reproduced from any federal table. We found something larger. Using the federal government’s own state-by-state price survey, the 19 states Kamala Harris carried in 2024 averaged 23.90 cents per residential kilowatt-hour in the first eight months of 2026. The 31 states Donald Trump carried paid 15.67 cents: 8.23 cents less, or 52.5%.

What we measured, and why the number is bigger than you heard

The source is the Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.B — average price by state and sector, year to date through August 2026, released Oct. 23, 2026. The measure is residential only; the line that becomes a household bill is a simple unweighted mean of the 50 state averages, with the District of Columbia excluded because it would drag the blue average up alone. States are grouped by the 2024 presidential result, not by legislature.

The definition changes the answer. Weighting by residential sales volume and the gap narrows to 47%, the lowest full-sample variant, still five points above the old range. California and New York are large, but not enough to carry it alone. August alone gives 49.0%. The median state passes 60%; all sectors reach 62.5%. We use year-to-date residential: eight months is steadier than one.

The distribution is more lopsided than the averages suggest. Twelve of the 19 blue states sit above the national average of 18.19 cents; so do five of the 31 red states. North Dakota, the cheapest, is red at 12.46 cents. Hawaii, the most expensive, is blue at 46.41. In between sits this entire article.

Map 1. Residential electricity prices by state, year to date through August 2026, cents per kilowatt-hour. Group averages are simple unweighted means of the 50 state averages, with the District of Columbia excluded and states grouped by 2024 presidential result. Source: EIA Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.B, released Oct. 23, 2026.

What is on the ballot for your bill

A gap that large is not one policy. It is compound interest on a decade of divergent decisions about what to build, what to shut down, and who pays for the wires. November decides which direction Washington pushes.

Permitting reform comes first. The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, S. 5653, introduced Sept. 30 by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, Mike Lee, Sheldon Whitehouse and Martin Heinrich, would give FERC backstop siting authority for lines at 230 kilovolts and above, compress NEPA timelines, and make covered computational loads of 20 megawatts or more pay embedded and incremental transmission costs — the first serious attempt to stop data centers from pushing grid costs onto households.

Not hypothetical. The House passed a narrower version, the Ratepayer Protection Act, 417–3 on Sept. 16. The Senate then rejected cloture on the motion to proceed, 57–43, on Sept. 30 — roll call 254 — and it was withdrawn. S. 5653 has not been reported out of committee. Senate leaders are targeting a procedural vote for Monday, Nov. 9, six days after the polls close. The next Congress inherits a permitting bill written by this one.

Dispatchable generation comes second. S&P Global puts data-center demand at 64 gigawatts last year rising to 183 by 2030, and the rate requests are landing: $9.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, with residential electricity up about 40% since 2021. Whether those plants get built, and who pays for the wire, is now a congressional question.

The methane rule comes third. EPA proposed a rewrite of the 2024 oil-and-gas standards on Oct. 27, docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2025-0163, with a 48-day comment period and Federal Register publication still pending. EPA’s own regulatory impact analysis puts the compliance savings at $45 billion — the agency’s estimate, not an independent one.

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Seven coin flips and a four-seat problem

The Senate is 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 independents who caucus Democratic — a 47-seat Democratic caucus. Thirty-five seats are on the ballot: 33 from Class 2 plus special elections in Florida and Ohio. Twenty-two are Republican-held, and eleven senators are retiring.

Cook’s Oct. 20 ratings put the chamber at 47 Democratic caucus to 46 Republican with seven toss-ups: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. Democrats need four of seven. Six are Republican seats; Michigan is the only Democratic-held toss-up. Sabato’s Crystal Ball reads it 49–46 with five toss-ups after moving Alaska and Michigan to Lean Democratic, which means Democrats need two of five. Both readings are defensible. They cannot both be right about how many seats are in play.

The Republican path is real but narrow: four of the seven toss-ups gets them to 50, and at 50–50 control survives through the vice president. The largest lead in any of the seven is Silver Bulletin’s “a little under 4 points,” Mary Peltola in Alaska, which counts by ranked choice.

Map 2. All 35 Senate seats on the 2026 ballot, colored by Cook Political Report rating as of Oct. 20, 2026. The seven toss-ups are numbered: 1 Alaska, 2 Iowa, 3 Kansas, 4 Maine, 5 Michigan, 6 Ohio, 7 Texas. Democrats need four of the seven.

The 35 races, grouped by what they mean

Solid Republican, 12. Alabama: Barry Moore vs. Everett Wess. Arkansas: Tom Cotton vs. Hallie Shoffner. Florida: Ashley Moody vs. Angie Nixon, plus Neil Gillespie, independent. Idaho: Jim Risch vs. Todd Achilles, Democratic nominee withdrawn. Kentucky: Andy Barr vs. Charles Booker. Louisiana: Julia Letlow vs. Jamie Davis, after Bill Cassidy lost renomination. Montana: Kurt Alme vs. Alani Bankhead, Seth Bodnar independent. Oklahoma: Kevin Hern vs. N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas. South Dakota: Mike Rounds vs. Brian Bengs, Democratic nominee withdrawn. Tennessee: Bill Hagerty vs. Marquita Bradshaw. West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito vs. Rachel Fetty Anderson. Wyoming: Harriet Hageman vs. James W. Byrd.

Likely Republican, 2. Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith vs. Scott Colom. Nebraska: Pete Ricketts vs. Dan Osborn, an independent the state Democratic Party endorsed — the one red-state race where the minority party has a real shot.

Lean Republican, 1. South Carolina: Darline Graham vs. Annie Andrews. RealClearPolitics carries it as a toss-up — a one-tier disagreement. The wider gap is Nebraska, where Cook says Likely R and RCP says Toss Up.

Toss-up, Republican-held, 6. Alaska: Dan Sullivan vs. Mary Peltola, ranked choice. Iowa: Ashley Hinson vs. Josh Turek, open. Kansas: Roger Marshall vs. Adam Hamilton. Maine: Susan Collins vs. Troy Jackson, the race Sabato calls likeliest to decide the majority. Ohio: Jon Husted vs. Sherrod Brown in the special; Greg Levy and William Redpath also listed. Texas: Ken Paxton vs. James Talarico, open after the incumbent lost renomination.

Toss-up, Democratic-held, 1. Michigan: Abdul El-Sayed vs. Mike Rogers, open. Every model that gives Democrats a majority must hold this one first.

Lean Democratic, 2. Minnesota: Peggy Flanagan vs. Michele Tafoya, open. New Hampshire: Chris Pappas vs. John E. Sununu, open.

Likely Democratic, 2. Georgia: Jon Ossoff vs. Mike Collins. North Carolina: Roy Cooper vs. Michael Whatley — a Republican-held open seat all five raters expect to flip, and the line that gets Democrats to 47 before the toss-ups.

Solid Democratic, 9. Colorado: John Hickenlooper vs. Mark Baisley. Delaware: Chris Coons vs. Michael Katz. Illinois: Juliana Stratton vs. Don Tracy, open. Massachusetts: Ed Markey vs. John Deaton. New Jersey: Cory Booker vs. Justin Murphy. New Mexico: Ben Ray Luján vs. Larry Marker. Oregon: Jeff Merkley vs. David Brock Smith. Rhode Island: Jack Reed vs. Raymond McKay. Virginia: Mark Warner vs. Bert Mizusawa.

Twenty-four Republican seats and no cushion

The House is 218 Republicans, 214 Democrats, an independent caucusing Republican and two vacancies: 219 seats, two above the 217 majority. Cook’s Oct. 23 ratings put 24 Republican-held districts in Lean Democratic or Toss Up. Republicans must hold 22 of the 24 — lose three and Democrats have the majority, with no help from any Democratic-held seat. Four of the twelve Lean Democratic seats would flip the House on their own.

The ratings point two different ways: Sabato’s add to 225, a seven-seat cushion, while Cook’s add to 217 — one short of the 218 needed. The generic ballot sits near D+8.5 on Oct. 27; Silver Bulletin’s Oct. 26 average is D+9. One caveat: the mid-decade redistricting net of roughly R+6 to R+7 seats is our synthesis of the state maps, not a published figure.

Map 3. Competitive House districts by state (Lean Democratic, Toss Up and Lean Republican, Cook Political Report, Oct. 23, 2026), with the 24 Republican-held seats that decide the majority shown individually at right.

The polling problem is the story, not the footnote

Here is the forecasting industry in Pollytic’s tracker, last clean snapshot Oct. 21: 18 public forecasters projecting Republican Senate seats from 44 to 55, an eleven-seat spread on the same public polling. Cook says 47–46, Sabato 49–46, Inside Elections a three-to-five-seat Democratic gain, America First Insight 55 Republican seats. Same polls, opposite conclusions: a modeling failure stacked on a polling failure.

The polling failure is documented. In June a firm called Wedgewood Polls began publishing surveys in Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Georgia, Maine and Ohio. The New York Times cited Wedgewood about 15 times between June and October before pulling the polls with an editor’s note; Newsweek, MS NOW and Politico’s Morning Score carried them too. The data were fabricated. Its operators, Jack Sims and Andrew Prater, briefly posted a statement calling it a test of how easily a fabricated firm gains traction — “far too easy” — then deleted it. A second firm, Median Strategies, did the same in Wisconsin, Nevada and California. The story surfaced through Politico and FiftyPlusOne; the fullest account is TIME’s, Oct. 23.

It was not victimless. A June 29 Wedgewood poll put Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow at 9% in her Senate primary. She suspended her campaign July 5, saying donations “dried up”; Jennifer Holdsworth, a Democratic strategist, said donors pulled back while she was being outspent by $80 million. The invented number helped collapse a candidacy, though other polls also had her in single digits.

Then the structural problem, which predates any fabrication. Response rates fell from 36% in 1997 to the low single digits, and the New York Times/Siena poll worked off a telephone response rate near 0.4%. Pew found that 88% of national polls overstated the Democrat in 2016 and 93% did so in 2020. And last November all 39 of 39 late New Jersey and Virginia polls understated the Democratic margin — by 8.9 and 5.7 points. Thirty-nine of 39 one way is not noise; noise is symmetric.

Even the raters say so. Sabato’s team wrote that pollsters “may be having a more difficult time than usual reaching certain subsets of Republican voters,” and put the president’s net approval “at least 20 points underwater” against a nine-point deficit in the 2018 exits. A rating operation is telling you its inputs are suspect.

Now the counter-case, because you will hear it Friday. Washington Monthly reported Oct. 27 that this year’s averages are dominated by firms with Republican ties — co/efficient and National Public Affairs among them — and that so far those firms have not skewed the averages; their results track the independent outfits. In 2022, partisan pollsters lowballed Democrats in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire — but so did the nonpartisan ones. That was the most accurate cycle since at least 1998, a weighted-average error of 4.8 points, and Pew found the contrarian “red wave” polls largely washed out.

The defensible conclusion is narrower than the loudest version, and stronger for it. The averages are not rigged. The industry is structurally broken — response rates, weighting, turnout models — and was demonstrably exploited twice this cycle by people who found it “far too easy.” The second is worse: a rigged average can be corrected, a broken instrument cannot.

Map 4. The four possible outcomes, the seats each requires, and what each does to energy policy. Senate arithmetic under Cook’s Oct. 20 line; House under Cook’s Oct. 23 ratings.

Consumer view

· Your bill is set by your state regulator and your utility, not by Congress. Congress changes the trend: whether transmission gets built cheaply, whether dispatchable plants clear permitting, and whether data centers pay their way.

· The 20-megawatt cost-allocation clause is the provision likeliest to surface in a residential rate case. If it survives, large loads pay embedded and incremental transmission costs; if not, they do not.

· Watch the Nov. 9 procedural vote. A failed cloture motion does not kill the bill, but it restarts a clock the data-center forecast cannot absorb.

Investor view

· The eleven-seat spread across 18 forecasters is a volatility signal, not a prediction. Check which holdings are sensitive to FERC composition rather than statute.

· A Democratic Senate makes nominations the lever — FERC Commissioner David Rosner’s term expires in June 2027. A Democratic House makes subpoenas the lever. Neither passes a bill.

· The methane rule is proposed, not final, and a final rule carries Congressional Review Act risk in a Democratic Congress. Price it as a proposal with a litigation tail.

· Nothing here is investment advice.

Caveats, in fairness

· The 52.5% is an unweighted mean of 50 state averages, residential sector only, January through August 2026. It is not a bill you will receive. It prices a kilowatt-hour, not total household spending, and ignores consumption.

· The groups are defined by the 2024 presidential result, which puts Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the red group despite Democratic governors and legislatures. We chose it as the grouping least tied to the policy being measured — though not a neutral one, and partly compositional: high-cost states cluster on the coasts and in dense markets regardless of who won them.

· Inside Elections publishes headline ranges only — Senate Democrats plus 3 to 5, House plus 10 to 20 — and its per-race calls in Table C2 come from a consolidated table, not from the firm directly.

· The redistricting net of R+6 to R+7 is our synthesis, not a published number. The Nov. 9 vote is a cloture vote on the motion to proceed and has not yet been held.

STU’S TAKE

Opinion. Every number is linked to its source.

This is my opinion, so take it as such.

For two years, the number I have used on air is that blue states pay 38% to 42% more for energy than red states. When we pulled the federal table, I couldn't reproduce 38% to 42% under any variant, and the residential gap came out at 52.5%—23.90 cents per kilowatt-hour against 15.67. I would rather correct my own number on the record than repeat a figure that flatters the argument. The argument does not need the help. The 38% to 42% includes gasoline, jet fuel, and other items, so it gets really fuzzy.

Here is what I think the gap actually is. It is not one policy, it is a compounding. States that decided to shut things down and import the difference — along with the coastal, dense markets that were expensive before any of this — now pay 8.23 cents more per kilowatt-hour, and the households in those states are the ones who find out at the end of the month. The people who write the mandates do not get the bill. The people who pay the bill do not write the mandates.

Toss in the Carbon Taxes and the Cap-and-Invest programs, which are nothing more than a money-laundering scheme. Then the numbers get fuzzier and higher.

Which is why November matters more than any single bill. The Senate is targeting a procedural vote on S. 5653 on Nov. 9, and whether that bill becomes the vehicle for the 20-megawatt cost-allocation rule — the one clause that would make data centers pay for the transmission they cause — depends on who is sitting in the chamber when it comes back.

And I will say the unpopular part. The polls are not a forecast this year. Eighteen forecasters, the same public data, and a spread from 44 to 55 Republican Senate seats. Thirty-nine of 39 late polls in New Jersey and Virginia missed in the same direction. A fake firm got cited about 15 times by the paper of record and helped collapse a state senator’s campaign with a 9% number that was invented. That is not a polling industry having a bad cycle. That is an instrument that has stopped measuring.

So watch the seven toss-ups. Watch the 24 Republican House seats. And watch the Nov. 9 cloture vote six days after the polls close, because that is the day the next Congress finds out what this one actually passed.

The bottom line: I have no clue how the races will fan out. It all comes down to who counts the ballots and how many “Mail Box” ballots are found. The one consistent theme is if we all stay home, the Democrats will win, and we did not try.

But we had better get some voter ID passed, and that is why we will be tracking every vote and publishing their records, cause it seems like mainstream media is not getting it done

Appendix

Everything needed to check this article line by line: the sources, the full rating tables, the state race table, the polling-failure evidence, the price data behind the 52.5% figure, and the methodology that produced it. We love providing our sources. Do your own research.

A. Sources (all accessed Oct. 28, 2026)

· U.S. Energy Information Administration, Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.B, Average Price of Electricity to Ultimate Customers by End-Use Sector, by State, year to date through August 2026, released Oct. 23, 2026

· U.S. EIA, Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.A, Average Price of Electricity to Ultimate Customers by End-Use Sector, by State, August 2026 and 2025

· U.S. EIA, Electric Power Monthly, October 2026 edition index

· U.S. EIA, Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.4.B, Retail Sales of Electricity by State by Sector (cross-check for the price computation)

· Cook Political Report, 2026 Senate race ratings, Oct. 20, 2026

· Cook Political Report, 2026 House race ratings, Oct. 23, 2026

· Sabato’s Crystal Ball, 2026 Senate ratings

· Sabato’s Crystal Ball, 2026 House ratings

· Sabato’s Crystal Ball, “Democrats appear to hold narrow Senate edge with week to go,” Oct. 27, 2026

· Inside Elections, Senate ratings (headline projection only; per-race ratings not retrieved)

· Inside Elections, House ratings (headline projection only)

· Silver Bulletin, 2026 midterm election polls model, Oct. 25, 2026

· RealClearPolitics, 2026 Senate map, Oct. 26, 2026

· Pollytic, 2026 forecast tracker (18 public forecasters), read Oct. 28, 2026

· Decision Desk HQ, 2026 Senate forecast

· FiftyPlusOne, “FiftyPlusOne just caught a pollster faking data — and they copped to it,” Oct. 20, 2026

· TIME, “What the Fake Wedgewood Polls Scandal Reveals About Election Polling,” Oct. 23, 2026

· Politico, “How a fake pollster may have moved some 2026 elections,” Oct. 22, 2026

· Washington Monthly, on Republican-tied pollsters in the 2026 averages, Oct. 27, 2026

· Polling Forecast, “How each midterm pollster differs from the field” (727 poll-to-poll comparisons, 122 pollsters)

· Pew Research Center, “Response rates in telephone surveys have resumed their decline,” Feb. 27, 2019

· Pew Research Center, “Why many polls need to weight on party affiliation or past vote,” Sept. 16, 2026

· Pew Research Center, “Key things to know about U.S. election polling in 2024,” Aug. 28, 2024

· Pew Research Center, “Confronting 2016 and 2020 polling limitations,” Apr. 8, 2021

· Silver Bulletin, “Generic Congressional Ballot: Latest Polls,” average updated Oct. 26, 2026

· AAPOR, An Evaluation of 2016 Election Polls in the United States

· AAPOR, Task Force on 2020 Pre-Election Polling

· FiveThirtyEight, “2022 election polling accuracy” (archived)

· Congress.gov, S. 5653, Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026

· Congress.gov, H.R. 9340, Ratepayer Protection Act

· U.S. Senate roll call vote 119-2-254, Sept. 30, 2026 (cloture on the motion to proceed, H.R. 9340, rejected 57–43)

· U.S. Senate roll call vote 119-2-253, Sept. 30, 2026

· Beveridge & Diamond, “Senate unveils bipartisan permitting bill: what BAAJA would mean for energy and environmental permitting,” October 2026

· Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy, “What the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act means for the U.S. energy system”

· Atlantic Council, “Four ways the midterms can reshape US energy policy”

· S&P Global Commodity Insights, “Factbox: US midterms to shape energy policy, oversight and investment outlook,” Oct. 22, 2026

· U.S. EPA, “EPA proposes major new revisions to burdensome, unworkable Biden-era oil and natural gas standards,” Oct. 27, 2026

· U.S. EPA, technical fact sheet accompanying the oil and gas reconsideration NPRM, October 2026

· CiVL News, “Senate to hold vote on Bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 9” (cloture on the motion to proceed, scheduled)

· Federal Register, “Authorizations for certain activities at liquefied natural gas plants,” Oct. 20, 2026

· NCSL, “Changing the maps: tracking mid-decade redistricting”

· Associated Press, 2026 redistricting project

· Congressional Research Service, redistricting report R49326

B. Key primary-document excerpts

“The side that wins a majority of these seven states would win the Senate: four of seven would get Democrats to 51 seats or Republicans to 50.” (Sabato’s Crystal Ball, Oct. 27, 2026) Link

“If Republicans end up beating expectations, it would probably speak to some of the broader challenges facing the polling industry… pollsters may be having a more difficult time than usual reaching certain subsets of Republican voters.” (Sabato’s Crystal Ball, Oct. 27, 2026) Link

“In New Jersey and Virginia last November, every one of the 39 polls in our database that ended in the final month understated the Democratic margin: by 8.9 points on average in New Jersey and 5.7 in Virginia.” (Polling Forecast) Link

Wedgewood’s since-deleted statement described a test of “how easy is it for an entirely fabricated polling firm to gain traction, be taken seriously, and expose how little scrutinization exists in media and public commentary,” and concluded it was “far too easy.” (TIME, Oct. 23, 2026) Link

“It’s very troubling that we’ve had two examples of this within a very short period of time during election campaigns.” — Michael Traugott, past president, AAPOR (TIME, Oct. 23, 2026) Link

“So far, these pollsters haven’t skewed the averages, because their results mostly align with independent outfits.” (Washington Monthly, Oct. 27, 2026) Link

“A handful of contrarian polls that predicted a 2022 ‘red wave’ largely washed out when the votes were tallied.” (Pew Research Center, Aug. 28, 2024) Link

The bill “expands FERC’s backstop siting authority for new or modified interstate transmission lines of 230 kV or higher when in the public interest,” and requires that “data centers of 20 MW or more must pay all costs for needed transmission, generation, storage, and distribution to avoid shifting costs to other ratepayers.” (CiVL summary of S. 5653, Oct. 28, 2026) Link