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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1hEdited

The USA consumers of diesel want lower prices. This won’t happen until the refiners have to sell to Europe and Asia at a lower price. That takes more diesel on the market for a period that represents stabiiity. Ukraine needs to quit blowing up refineries for that to happen, and the Houthis need to quit blowing up refineries. Neither are paying attention to the rest of the world. Nice pickle!

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2 replies by Stu Turley and others
Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
1h

How many opportunities are there to switch heating oil to propane?

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3 replies by Stu Turley and others
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