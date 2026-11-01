The oil market is telling two contradictory stories at once. Crude is abundant, discounted, and sitting in the Atlantic with nowhere urgent to go. Diesel (and middle distillates more broadly) remains tight in the same basin. American refining margins on diesel have stayed near record levels while Asian margins have collapsed. That gap is doing more to set the price at the pump, the truck stop, and the heating-oil delivery than the price of a barrel of crude.

Crude is not the constraint

OPEC’s World Oil Outlook 2026 put global crude distillation capacity at 103.3 million barrels a day as of January 2026, running at 80.8 percent utilization in 2025. Roughly 5.3 million barrels a day of new capacity is expected through 2030 against only about 0.3 million of closures. Spare capacity exists in the aggregate. It simply sits in the wrong places: utilization in Africa and Latin America was in the mid-to-high 50s percent in 2025, versus the low-to-mid 90s in the U.S. and Canada and the low 80s in Europe.

Physical evidence of abundance is easy to find. Saudi Arabia cut the November Official Selling Price for Arab Light to Asia to the widest discount versus Oman/Dubai since June 2020. Roughly a dozen October-loading Angolan and Nigerian cargoes remained unsold into late October; Angola’s Hungo traded at $19.60 under Dated Brent — the widest discount for any West African grade in fifteen years. Vortexa counted 415 laden VLCCs, the highest since late 2025. Crude is in the Atlantic, at a discount, and not racing to clear.

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Russian ESPO Blend briefly traded at large premiums into China as Iranian barrels disappeared and Chinese buyers competed for what remained. Those premiums have already eased as freight normalized and alternative Middle East volumes reappeared. Crude scarcity is not the binding constraint.

What is scarce is distillate yield out of the Atlantic

The squeeze is in what comes out the far end of the refinery. OPEC’s own figures put 2026’s global addition to potential product output at about 1.0 million barrels a day, of which middle distillates are only 0.4 million — a modeled figure at an assumed 90 percent run rate, not observed production. That 0.4 is the arithmetic of the shortage.

The United States illustrates the point. Refiners ran above 95 percent of capacity from May through September 2026, the highest for those months since 1998. Total product output was only the highest since 2019 because operable capacity has fallen roughly 4 percent. Distillate stocks stood at 102.8 million barrels in the week to October 23, about 9.8 percent below the five-year average for the same week. East Coast inventories were roughly 32 percent below seasonal norms in September — and the East Coast is the region that sets the New York Harbor price that drives the NYMEX ULSD contract and much of the East Coast heating-oil market.

A typical U.S. refinery still yields roughly 30 percent distillate and nearly 46 percent gasoline from a barrel of crude. That split can shift at the margin with crude slate, operating conditions, and economics, but a plant configured for a ~30 percent distillate yield cannot simply double it because diesel is expensive. Running flat out on a smaller capacity base does not manufacture additional barrels of diesel.

Chart 4. U.S. distillate fuel oil stocks, weekly, 2026, against the five-year range for the same week of the year. The 2026 line (red) spent the second half of the year below the five-year minimum (grey band) and ended the week of Oct. 23 at 102.8 million barrels, 9.8 percent below the five-year average, which is Energy News Beat arithmetic on the published weekly series. That is a physical shortage of product in a country running its refineries harder than at any time since 1998. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, weekly series WDISTUS1 and the corresponding five prior years, retrieved Nov. 1, 2026; five-year band computed by Energy News Beat.

Same barrel, two basins

On October 27 the Gulf Coast ultra-low-sulfur diesel crack versus WTI (EIA spot assessments) printed $96.84 per barrel. The Gulf Coast 2-1-1 was $61.86 and the New York Harbor 3-2-1 was $41.18. These are historically elevated levels.

Three days later the Singapore gasoil crack versus Dubai sat just above $54, a three-month low. Singapore’s March peak was in the mid-80s; the pre-war print in late February was roughly $22. Asia cracked. The Atlantic did not. Crude prices do not explain the divergence.

Asia has a release valve that the Atlantic lacks. Chinese clean-product export quotas can be adjusted. When Beijing issued a surprise fourth batch in late October, Asian gasoline margins more than halved within days and Singapore light-distillate inventories rose. A government can authorize existing refineries to export more. No government can issue a quota for a distillation column that does not exist in the Atlantic basin. That asymmetry is why the Gulf Coast diesel crack was still near $97 while Singapore had already fallen hard.

The counterargument (and why it is incomplete)

The strongest pushback comes from the IEA and related analyses: record freight rates and elevated delivered crude costs crushed margins in Europe and Asia, while discounted feedstocks supported U.S. margins. Freight from the Atlantic to Asia was expensive enough in October that even deep discounts on West African and other Atlantic grades failed to clear into Asia. That is a real, observable force.

It does not fully explain why the product market behaves so differently across basins once the crude leg is paid. A freight shock and a structural shortfall in Atlantic distillate yield can (and appear to) operate at the same time. Disruptions in Russian refining from Ukrainian strikes, constrained Middle East product exports, and China’s periodic export restraint have removed substantial middle-distillate supply from the global system. U.S. refiners have responded by exporting heavily into a market willing to pay up, keeping domestic inventories lean.

What it means and what to watch

At the pump, U.S. diesel has averaged well above $6 per gallon in recent surveys, with heating oil similarly elevated. EIA forecasts show some relief in the annual average next year, but not a return to pre-tightness norms. The economic transmission is straightforward: higher diesel raises trucking, rail, farm, and heating costs, which feed into broader inflation.

The binding variable is not the crude price. It is the Atlantic distillate crack and the physical inventory position, especially on the U.S. East Coast and in Europe. As long as Gulf Coast and New York Harbor diesel cracks remain near triple-digit or high double-digit levels, the shortage of product out of the Atlantic basin is real — regardless of how many discounted West African cargoes float or how far crude prices fall. When those cracks compress because incremental product has returned (new capacity in the right configuration and location, normalized Middle East product flows, or sustained Chinese exports), the trap will have sprung.

Chart 5. The Brent futures curve on Oct. 30, 2026, dollars a barrel, every listed contract month. December 2026 settled at $117.64 on its final trading day. The red bracket marks the $4.21 step to January 2027, which is a contract roll and not a price fall: December expired, January became the front month, and two numbers now circulate as today’s price because some data providers have rolled and some have not. The full curve falls $29.53 from the expiring contract to December 2027, which is the market’s expectation of relief next year, not a forecast that it will arrive. Source: CME Group Daily Bulletin, Energy Futures Products, session of Oct. 30, 2026, cross-checked against ICE and CommodityScope.

Global middle-distillate tightness is expected to persist well into 2027 on most serious forecasts. Capacity additions are coming, but the bulk are in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and the middle-distillate share of incremental output remains limited. The Atlantic basin does not have a quick release valve.

This was a break from the Virginia deep dive we are still working on - I am having some heartburn over the numbers and will be getting it rolling. Better to be right and have real numbers.

On Wednesday we have Senator Alan Armstrong, Rey Treviño III , Steve Reese and myself on a panel on natural gas.

Tomorrow we have The Nemeth Report and David Blackmon covering some huge topics around what the earnings tell us this quarter. It’s like the old saying “follow the money,” and we are interpreting how the energy markets are going to respond.

Tuesday will be the Energy News Beat Stand Up, and I have a wopper of a show lined up. I am trying to get the Virginia stuff lined up for that.

On Deck is Douglas C. Sandridge and we will be live on Friday, November 6th, talking about one of his great articles. He just recently asked ChatGPT what podcast he should go on, and Joe Rogan, The Energy News Beat, and Energy Realities made the short list. I will have to be nice to him.

Monday the 9th will be Charlie Garcia and Doomberg covering the Energy markets after the Midterm elections. I still stand with my charts, and feel that we will do ok. Looking forward to getting some Rinos and other folks out and replaced with American first folks.

Again, thanks to Ann and her entire team out in Virginia fighting for their communities, and if you have research you need done, just let me know and I can pass it on to the research desk.

Appendix

Primary source for the original detailed analysis and supporting data tables:

The Atlantic Distillate Trap – Energy News Beat

Key supporting sources include:

OPEC World Oil Outlook 2026 (refining capacity, utilization, and product-output projections)

U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum status and daily spot price series (distillate stocks, refinery utilization, crack calculations)

IEA Oil Market Report, October 2026

Vortexa and Kpler vessel and inventory trackers (laden VLCCs, onshore draws, Chinese export flows)

General Index, Platts, and Reuters assessments for Singapore gasoil cracks and related Asian margins

All figures in the original Energy News Beat piece resolve to primary sources or transparent calculations from public EIA and OPEC data.