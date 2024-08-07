The Already Stretched U.S. Military Prepares to Defend Israel
“We are not building a military that can handle three theaters simultaneously,” one expert said.
First, the U.S. Defense Department redirected the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group from the Pacific to the Middle East, relieving the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Then, the Pentagon sent more ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.