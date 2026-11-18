Even with Nvidia’s $115.8 billion in revenue in a single quarter, it said securing land, power, and shell is the next critical phase.

If you only watched the tape this month, you could conclude the AI boom had run out of demand. The Nasdaq Composite closed Monday at 24,509.76, down 2.5 percent on the day and 11.2 percent below its Oct. 6 close of 27,599.…