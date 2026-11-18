The AI Boom Didn't Run Out of Demand. It Ran Into Voters, Interest Rates and the Power Grid.
Nvidia reported $115.8 billion of revenue, Amazon and Meta have not cut their 2026 spending plans, and CoreWeave and Constellation just raised guidance.
Even with Nvidia’s $115.8 billion in revenue in a single quarter, it said securing land, power, and shell is the next critical phase.
If you only watched the tape this month, you could conclude the AI boom had run out of demand. The Nasdaq Composite closed Monday at 24,509.76, down 2.5 percent on the day and 11.2 percent below its Oct. 6 close of 27,599.…
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