Jack Prandelli, a regular guest on the show, posted a chart today that a lot of people are going to share, so let’s do it right. His post on X says renewables supplied 34% of the world’s electricity in 2025, up from about 20% in 2010. Fossil fuels fell to 57%. Nuclear slid to 9%. He has been on in February, in July and in August, and his point today is …