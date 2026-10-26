Jack Prandelli, a regular guest on the show, posted a chart today that a lot of people are going to share, so let’s do it right. His post on X says renewables supplied 34% of the world’s electricity in 2025, up from about 20% in 2010. Fossil fuels fell to 57%. Nuclear slid to 9%. He has been on in February, in July and in August, and his point today is …
The $5 Trillion Question: What Wind and Solar Bought, and What Nuclear Could Have Bought Instead
Renewables now make a third of the world’s power. We added up the bill, checked the “2,000 reactors” math in the open, and asked what it means for your power bill and your portfolio.
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