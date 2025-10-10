Texas Takes the Lead: School Choice, Energy Reform and Tax Relief

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stuart Turley is joined by Kristi Antonick from Americans for Prosperity to discuss Texas’s major policy wins—from the passing of SB2 on school choice to the fight for property tax reform. Kristi shares grassroots success stories, like rallying over 1,000 citizens to the state capitol, and highlights the role of community voices in shaping legislation. They dive into the impact of education freedom, rising energy demands from AI and data centers, and the urgent need for grid capacity—making a compelling case for nuclear innovation and local engagement in shaping Texas’s prosperous future.

Our interview with General Flynn gets released on Tuesday, and he brought up some critical points that Kristi and the Americans for Prosperity have been talking about. That is, we ALL have to get involved at the local level. Get involved by volunteering to count votes, attending school board meetings, and participating in local government.

We have let the left control all aspects of our lives for too long.

Thank you, Kristi, and we really appreciate all the great things that you are doing over at Americans for Prosperity! - Stu

Connect with Kristi on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristi-antonick-0375122a1/

Check out Americans for Prosperity: https://www.freedomisbigger.com/about/

And most importantly - Get involved.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:28 – What’s Going On in Texas?

01:22 – Property Tax Reform Push

02:00 – Major Win: School Choice (SB2)

03:32 – From Valedictorian to Advocacy

04:13 – School Choice Isn’t Anti-Public School

05:23 – Grassroots Engagement & AFP Events

06:49 – Energy Roundtable Recap

08:04 – Energy Grid Concerns & Data Center Growth

09:29 – Nuclear Innovation & DOE Pilot Program

10:14 – AI, Energy Policy & Texas Advantage

11:09 – AFP’s National Focus on Energy

12:05 – Can Texas Eliminate Property Taxes?

13:00 – The Freedom Unleashed Tour

14:14 – A Real Fix is Coming

15:47 – How to Get Involved

16:12 – From Anger to Action

16:42 – Final Thoughts & Thank You

Thank you to all our Subscribers. We have a series coming out on the California Energy Crisis. Stay tuned.