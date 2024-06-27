Texas regulator calls on Biden administration to restart LNG exports to support Ukraine
(WO) – Following recent reports that the Biden Administration’s federal moratorium on new liquified natural gas (LNG) export plants is prohibiting Ukraine from purchasing American LNG, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian slammed the administration’s policy and called on the president to rescind the ban.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.