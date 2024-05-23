Texas Flags Endangered Lizard

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss several key energy topics. They cover Texas oil regulators flagging endangered species designations, the EIA warning about potential hurricane disruptions to U.S. oil and gas, and the discrepancy between countries' net zero pledges and their actual plans. They also touch on electricity demand for power plants and provide updates on the oil and gas markets, including crude oil inventory builds and natural gas price spikes. The podcast concludes with a preview of upcoming interviews and events, encouraging listeners to stay informed and engaged with energy news.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:10 - Texas Oil Regulator Flags Endangered Species Designation

03:37 - EIA Warns Severe Hurricane Season Could U.S. Disrupt Oil & Gas

05:04 - Many countries pledge to reach net zero by 2050. Few plan for it.

07:12 - Electricity: Information on Peak Demand Power Plants

10:14 - Markets Update

11:12 - EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

14:12 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

In a statement posted on its website, the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) highlighted that the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) announced that it would be listing the Dune Sagebrush Lizard (DSL) as an endangered […]

May 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Up to 25 named storms for this year’s hurricane season could wreak more havoc on the American oil and gas industry than ever before, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday in an in-depth […]

May 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Dozens of countries have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions within the next few decades. But the strategies — critical to halting climate change — are missing key details. Namely: how much leftover emissions will […]

May 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Fast Facts This Q&A report explores peak demand power plants—known as “peakers”—that supplement other types of power plants and operate when power demand is greatest, e.g., hot summer afternoons. Peakers tend to be located near historically disadvantaged […]

May 22, 2024 Mariel Alumit

WTI crude oil traded below $78 today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory increase of 1.8 million barrels for the week to May 17. This compared with a draw of 2.5 million barrels for the […]

