Texan bitcoiners start mining in Argentina, where peso is in freefall
Energy, based in Houston, has teamed up with Exa Tech and Phoenix Global Resources to mine bitcoin in Argentina.
The province of Mendoza is home to the world’s second-largest shale gas reserve.
At the small pilot site, Giga is turning otherwise wasted methane gas into energy that’s used to power bitcoin mining rigs.
The Argentine province of Mendoza is fam…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.