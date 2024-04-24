Tesla shares jump 13% after Musk says company aims to start production of affordable new EV by early 2025
Tesla reported a 9% drop in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, the biggest decline since 2012, and missed analysts’ estimates, as the electric vehicle company weathers the effect of ongoing price cuts.
The stock jumped in extended trading after CEO Elon Musk told investors that production of new affordable EV models could begin sooner than expected.
