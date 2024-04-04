Tesla scouting locations for $3bn Indian plant – FT
Elon Musk’s EV giant is planning to set up $3 billion manufacturing unit in the country after the government relaxed import tariffs
Tesla has moved closer to setting up a long-awaited manufacturing plant in India, after New Delhi lowered tariffs for foreign car manufacturers, according to the Financial Times. The Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle (EV) gia…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.