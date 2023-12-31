China EV makers Li Auto, Nio and XPeng will report deliveries on Jan. 1. BYD should overtake Tesla in fully electric vehicles as of Q4.

The post Tesla Rival BYD Set To Seize Electric Vehicle Crown; China’s Li Auto, Nio, XPeng On Tap Too appeared first on Investor’s Business Daily.

Li Auto, XPeng and Nio will report deliveries on Monday, Jan. 1. BYD will r…