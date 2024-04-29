Tesla Partners with Baidu for Full Self-Driving Rollout in China
Tesla’s FSD system has been approved for use in China, the world’s largest car market.
Tesla has partnered with Chinese tech giant Baidu for mapping and navigation software to support FSD in China.
Tesla’s FSD approval in China is seen as a major boost for the company, which has been facing challenges due to the worsening EV price war and high interest ra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.