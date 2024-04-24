Tesla Gets CRUSHED

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner discusses various significant updates in the energy sector and financial markets. He begins with California's potential lawsuit against Exxon Mobil for plastic pollution, emphasizing the state's two-year investigation into the company's alleged deceptive practices around recycling. Tanner also covers the financial performance of major companies, noting Tesla's significant revenue decline and renewed focus on affordable models, Halliburton's highest quarterly earnings in over a decade with strong international sales, and Matador's first quarter earnings with high capital expenditures. Additionally, he touches on the financial market trends, including a notable rise in crude oil prices influenced by a weakening dollar, and the overall positive movements in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:19 - California Considers Suing Exxon Over Plastic Pollution
04:04 - Oil rises as dollar slips, focus shifts to economic data
05:56 - Tesla Investors Brace for Worst Financial Report in 7 Years
08:36 - Halliburton posts highest quarterly revenue in over a decade
10:04 - Matador Resources Company Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
11:53 - EQT Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
14:36 - Outro
California Considers Suing Exxon Over Plastic Pollution
California is close to completing a two-year investigation into Exxon on allegations of plastic pollution. After that, the state will decide whether to sue the supermajor for polluting or not. That’s what California’s Attorney General […]
Oil rises as dollar slips, focus shifts to economic data
NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose a dollar a barrel on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level in more than a week and as investors shifted their […]
Tesla Investors Brace for Worst Financial Report in 7 Years
Tesla is slated to report earnings today and, as FT notes, investors are bracing for the “worst results in 7 years” from the EV manufacturer. Analysts predict that Tesla will post revenues of $22.3 billion for […]
Halliburton posts highest quarterly revenue in over a decade
Halliburton has posted its highest quarterly earnings in over a decade after bringing in total revenues of $5.8 billion (£4.6bn) in the first quarter of 2024. This marked a 2% increase compared to the first […]
Matador Resources Company Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
DALLAS, Apr. 23 /BusinessWire/ — Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024. A short slide presentation summarizing the highlights of Matador’s first […]
EQT Reports First Quarter 2024 Results
PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2024. First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights: Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,156 million; generated $402 million of free […]
