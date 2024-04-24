Tesla Gets CRUSHED

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner discusses various significant updates in the energy sector and financial markets. He begins with California's potential lawsuit against Exxon Mobil for plastic pollution, emphasizing the state's two-year investigation into the company's alleged deceptive practices around recycling. Tanner also covers the financial performance of major companies, noting Tesla's significant revenue decline and renewed focus on affordable models, Halliburton's highest quarterly earnings in over a decade with strong international sales, and Matador's first quarter earnings with high capital expenditures. Additionally, he touches on the financial market trends, including a notable rise in crude oil prices influenced by a weakening dollar, and the overall positive movements in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:19 - California Considers Suing Exxon Over Plastic Pollution

04:04 - Oil rises as dollar slips, focus shifts to economic data

05:56 - Tesla Investors Brace for Worst Financial Report in 7 Years

08:36 - Halliburton posts highest quarterly revenue in over a decade

10:04 - Matador Resources Company Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

11:53 - EQT Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

14:36 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 23, 2024 Mariel Alumit

California is close to completing a two-year investigation into Exxon on allegations of plastic pollution. After that, the state will decide whether to sue the supermajor for polluting or not. That’s what California’s Attorney General […]

April 23, 2024 Mariel Alumit

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose a dollar a barrel on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level in more than a week and as investors shifted their […]

April 23, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Tesla is slated to report earnings today and, as FT notes, investors are bracing for the “worst results in 7 years” from the EV manufacturer. Analysts predict that Tesla will post revenues of $22.3 billion for […]

April 23, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Halliburton has posted its highest quarterly earnings in over a decade after bringing in total revenues of $5.8 billion (£4.6bn) in the first quarter of 2024. This marked a 2% increase compared to the first […]

April 23, 2024 Mariel Alumit

DALLAS, Apr. 23 /BusinessWire/ — Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024. A short slide presentation summarizing the highlights of Matador’s first […]

April 23, 2024 Mariel Alumit

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2024. First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights: Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,156 million; generated $402 million of free […]

