Sunak faces anger over gas-power strategy for ‘backing up renewables’
PM SAYS HE WILL NOT GAMBLE ON ENERGY SECURITY, IN MOVE LIKELY TO BE SEEN AS BACKWARDS STEP IN DECARBONISING NETWORK
Rishi Sunak risks further criticism from green campaigners after throwing his weight behind the building of new gas-fired power stations, saying he will “not gamble with our energy security”.
The government will on Tuesday announce a plan to increase gas power capacity by providing extra certainty to investors that plants have a long-term future, even as…
