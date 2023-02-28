‘Substantial doubt’ | Hydrogen truck maker Nikola on brink of collapse after racking up $2bn of losses
US COMPANY WARNS IT MAY HAVE TO ‘TERMINATE OUR OPERATIONS’ IN NEXT 12 MONTHS AFTER ADMITTING ‘CONTINUING LOSSES FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’
Hydrogen and battery truck maker Nikola has warned that it may have to “terminate our operations” in the next 12 months after racking up an accumulated deficit of about $2bn and admitting it expects “continuing losses for the foreseeable future”.
“We are an early stage company with a history of losses, expect to incur significant expenses and continuing …
