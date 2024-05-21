Stu Selected As Debate Moderator?

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley covered several key headlines. They discussed the pressing issue of sewage pollution and the need to prioritize cleaning up waste over solely focusing on achieving net zero emissions. They also highlighted important questions that debate moderators should pose to presidential candidates regarding American energy plans, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining continuous, uninterrupted electricity supply. Additionally, they examined the weakening physical crude market, the rising LNG imports in China, and provided market updates on stocks, yields, cryptocurrencies, crude oil, and natural gas. Finally, they advised listeners to prepare for potential power outages and emphasized the importance of having a survival plan in place.

We humans dream of colonizing Mars, building flying cars, and achieving immortality. Yet, amidst this fervent pursuit of futures that sometimes drift into fantasy, we’re neglecting critical problems of the present. An example is rampant […]

To stimulate conversations at the family dinner table prior to the Presidential Debates on June 27th, hosted by CNN, and September 10th, hosted by ABC, and the Vice Presidential Debate by CBS or FOX, about the many […]

Physical crude oil markets have weakened as demand is underperforming expectations amid sufficient supply, analysts and traders have told Reuters. Demand appears to be especially underwhelming in Europe, where the key crude grades that underpin the […]

China, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas importer, increased its LNG imports by 31.5 percent in April compared to the same month last year, according to customs data. Data from the General Administration of Customs […]

