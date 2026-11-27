Stellantis Hits Pause in Europe as China's Factories Ship Out: We Tested the Net Zero Snowball
Guess which states follow the European pattern? Also, how do the tariffs play into this?
Stellantis will idle French plants over the holidays, and China’s industrial profits just jumped 20.1%. Europe’s push to electrify is part of the story, but the data show energy costs, Chinese overcapacity and Stellantis’s own mistakes matter too.
Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving, and the linemen repairing the storm damage are heroes. If you had po…
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