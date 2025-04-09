Steel Market Reacts

Daily Standup Top Stories

April 8, 2025 Clark Savage

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign executive orders Tuesday to bolster the coal industry, including using his emergency authority to force some coal-fired power plants set for closure to stay open and keep producing […]

April 8, 2025 Clark Savage

ENB Pub Note: This interview with Maria on Fox this morning was crucial. I have contacted Lee Robinson to get an interview with him on the Energy News Beat podcast. He brings up some critical […]

April 8, 2025 Clark Savage

This interview with Drew Greenblatt, CEO of Marlin Steel, was great, and I honestly did not have CNN down for a quality interview, but here we are. Scott Jennings is the only one I watch […]

April 8, 2025 Mariel Alumit

Under the SPA, a unit of Aramco will purchase 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG per year from Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG facility on a free on board basis, at […]

April 8, 2025 Clark Savage

Many electric vehicle and battery factory projects in the United States have been canceled, with more projects scrapped in the first quarter of 2025 than in the previous two years combined. Policy uncertainty, potential changes […]

April 8, 2025 Clark Savage

Trump’s sweeping tariffs and China’s retaliation triggered a sharp drop in oil prices. The oilfield services sector is particularly vulnerable, facing reduced demand and profit margins due to falling oil prices, higher import costs, and […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

02:23 – Trump to sign executive orders aimed at reviving coal

03:34 – U.S. Nuclear is critical, and Maria Bartrimo interview points out some critical issues.

05:20 – How does the steel market feel about Trump’s Tariffs?

09:24 – NextDecade, Aramco seal 20-year LNG SPA

11:07 – Uncertainty Stalls U.S. Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Boom

13:05 – Oil Price Slump, Tariffs Hit Oilfield Services Sector

14:17 – Outro

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] Lots of steel with all of the great jobs coming back to the United States based off president Trump’s activities with the tariffs. And again, he is doing it right. The new hires will have good job pay and benefits, including 401k matching. The new hire will have a good pay. Let me say that again good pay matching and 401k Some companies have been buying t-shirts from Vietnam and China and American consumers will have to pay more. Well, get your shirts made in America or just kind of wear an old shirt for a little while. I don’t see that as an issue. Hello, everybody. [00:00:47][47.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:47] Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Podcast. My name’s Stu Turley. Present to you the Sandstone Group. This is the daily standup for April 9th. Buckle up, we got us a show. We’ve got Trump to sign executive orders aimed at reviving coal. This is really cool. This is clean, beautiful coal. Way to go, President Trump. Let’s take a look at the next story. US nuclear is critical, and maria barteromo interview points out some critical issues i’ll tell you what i found this one very interesting how does the steel market feel about trump’s tariffs i did not have putting cnn on my bingo card as a decent interview believe me it was kind of entertaining next decade aramco seal for 20 year lng spa pretty interesting We have uncertainty stalls, U S electric vehicle manufacturing boom. We also have oil price slump, tariffs hit oil field services center. And I’ll tell you what I just want to say, as I get into these stories, there’s a lot going on right now in the news cycle and the news is focusing on the tariffs and I believe we are going to be in a much better place. And I think that as I’m looking at data from around the world, there is one critical piece. This is a right sizing of reciprocal tariffs. Do not worry,. [00:02:22][94.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:23] But let’s get to the Trump story. First president Trump to sign executive orders, film that reviving coal. As he’s going through this, this is at 3 PM on, on the white house, which is according to Trump wrote in the truth, social post after years of being held captive by environmental extremists, lunatics, radicals thugs, and other countries and popular China to gain tremendous economic advantage over us by opening up. Hundreds of coal fire power plants I’m authorizing my administration to immediately beginning producing beautiful clean coal. Well done, President Trump. During your announcement, I gotta hand it to you. You not only had all of the coal men standing behind you, you also introduced Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and Lee Zeldin. You got a trio of classy, classy men. that can get out there and get this job done because clean coal will help stabilize the grid and we need that very badly and so again, well done, congratulations and great job. [00:03:34][70.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:34] Let’s go to the next story here, U.S. nuclear is critical and Maria Barcaromo interviews points out some critical issues. Lee Robinson is the founding member of a general matter, and he stopped by the Fox newscast. I found this very interesting. The bullet points were the U S currently lacked domestic supply chain for its enriched uranium, leading to dependence on foreign suppliers. Like, holy smokes, Batman, we’ve got to buy our own uranium back from Russia, which if you know how that happened. This possesses a significant security risk and the U S may run out of enriched uranium for its nuclear power fleet and military assets by the 20 forties. Holy smoke, Batman. We have approximately 95 reactors and there is even a more, a bigger kind of reactor that we’re going to need. All of the new reactors coming online are going to be the next gen and they’re going need a very high end. fuel in order to be done, China is rapidly expanding its enrichment capabilities, posing a competitive threat to the United States we must take, and wholeheartedly I firmly believe that this is a great thing, that again, it appears that President Trump and his entire team is actually running on all cylinders, with the exception of the Ukraine peace accords, You’ve heard me say he needs some more information and more help with his team that isn’t leading that one. And president Trump, if you’re listening to this podcast, reach out to me. I’ll tell you who now. [00:05:20][105.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:20] Let’s go to the next story. How does the steel market feel about Trump’s tariffs? Like I said, I did not have having a good interview on CNN on my bingo card key points in this we had. Uru Greenblatt, he’s the CEO of Martin Steel, and Drew made these points. People are anxious about the stock market and Drew’s goal is to sell millions more dollars, which means hiring lots of people. We’re going to need lots of steel with all of the great jobs coming back to the United States based off president Trump’s activities with the tariffs and again, he is doing it right. The new hires will have good job pay and benefits, including 401k matching. The new hire’s will have. Good pay. Let me say that again. Good pay matching and 401k. Some companies have been buying t-shirts from Vietnam and China and American Summers will have to pay more. Well, get your shirts made in America or just kind of wear an old shirt for a little while. I don’t see that as an issue. However, the speaker, which was. Drew basically said he believes there’ll be a surge of hiring in America. Like think factories ramp up and people will be able to move from, from poverty into the middle class. We can rebuild the middle-class like it’s never been built before. He also said he’s it’s just unbelievable about the future. So I was very happy about that, but I want to add president Trump. We need. Shipyards, we need steel mills running at a hundred percent. And I know that you already have the shipyard office that you’ve got started, but without the ship yard, we will not be able to make LNG carriers right now. The United States does not have any LNG. How are you going to sign an LNG contract with a company without having carriers and be guaranteed energy security? So kind of a very important point. The terrorists will only work if we pass tax reform legislation. Rhinos buckle up, go away, retire, stay vote like you support president Trump. Pretend to like president Trump, but go away and get primaried and go away. We’ve got to get the tax reform. How corrupt is the GOP? We’re going to find out if they can’t get the tax reform done. These tariffs will fail. So buckle up and watch. And if you see a bunch of rhinos pulling a bunch of games on president Trump, you know that we’ve got our work cut out for you and we’re going have to have every single one of them primaried out and gotten rid of. But we won’t have that ability and we may lose, end up losing the midterms next year if we don’t get it done. [00:08:23][183.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:24] Now, next story here, before I get into the next story, I’m really excited. I get to interview Steve Reese this week. Steve Reese is the sponsor of the daily show and he is not only just a class act, he actually is very, very knowledgeable about AI data centers. natural gas, pipelines, midstream. Midstream is going to be pumping money and a great investment for the next few decades. We are going to, it’s not gonna be necessarily the molecules for natural gas that’s gonna be the great place. You’re gonna need lots of pipelines, you’re gonna needs lots of natural gas. You’re going to need the coal. But this story, again, Rees Energy Consulting.com, Reach out to them. And if you need a load of LNG or you need to buy or sell an oil tank, tanker load, or even a truckload of oil, they’re the right guys to find out. [00:09:23][58.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:24] Let’s go to this next story here. Next decade, Aramco seal a 20 year LNG spa. This is amazing story. A unit of Aram co will purchase 1.2 million tons per year. MTPA of LNG per year from train four at the Rio Grande LNG facility on a freeboard basis at Christ index to Henry hub. This is critical. Again, we’re seeing even Japan buying into fields in the Hainesville and buying their energy security. And as I mentioned, we have to have our energy security capable of Dedicating this out to not only all of our great potential customers, but we’ve got to be able to guarantee that we can deliver product and not rely on other people’s tankers. You’ve got to get your own tankers in there. The US LNG developer added that achieving a positive FID on Train 4 will be subject to, among other things. The U.S. FERC just released a draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for next decade’s Rio Grande LNG. The regulator said that it continues to conclude that the approval project would rest in less than significant impact. That is very critical and hats off to the entire next decade group. Next decade awarded the 12 billion EPC contract to Bechtel and had officially kicked off work in the plant in 2023. This is exciting and we need more of these going on. [00:11:07][103.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:11:07] Let’s go to the next story here. Uncertainty stalls in the US electric manufacturing boom. There are some bullet points on this one. Many electric vehicle factory processing United States have been canceled with more scrapped in the first quarter of 2025 than in the previous two years combined. Policy uncertainty, potential changes and tariffs Possibility of repealing tax credits are causing companies to delay or cancel major EV projects while China is seeing significant growth in EV adoption. The U S faith market faces challenges with a lack of clarity leading to a decline in industry investment. I’m going to be upfront with you after getting BLC, my father-in-law’s brand new Tesla. and the capabilities that that car has. Holy smokes, Batman, Tesla is the car. I mean, it is fantastic. And being able to drive my dad’s brand new Ford F-150, it was phenomenal. The drive assist, not that good, but boy, the bump, the driving of the passenger, or excuse me, the cruise control and keeping it four car lengths behind, phenomenal. best riding truck I’ve ever been in. But will it ever be a Tesla with the auto driving features? No, not even close. I think that Tesla is going to be a fantastic buy and investment and great for the United States. Let’s have a great choice by whichever one you want, but by the one that best fits your needs, that’s pretty important. So anyway, great article. I think that the businesses that relied on handouts are going to be hurt. The businesses like Tesla that are building their business are going to be fantastic investments as well, too. [00:13:04][117.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:13:05] So with that, here’s the last story for the day. Oil prices trumped, tariffs hit oil field sectors. Trumps sweeping tariffs and China’s retaliation triggered a sharp drop. At the time I’m reading this. and we’re at 58 bucks for WTI crew. I’m sorry, I am still a oil bull. I believe that once we get this lined out, rent is at $61. This will hurt the oil and gas industry. They will be drilling less. They will not want to be putting in money into CapEx. Prices will come back up at what time. I don’t know. Half of this is going to be dependent on how China responds. But from what I’m seeing with Pete Hegseth boots on the ground in Panama, and I’m very proud of Pete in order to get out there and, and do that. I was invited to go down and interview with Michael Yon down there. And we need to make sure that we maintain control of the Panama canal. As our previous presidents, both Republican and Democrats have failed the American people in their management of the Panama Canal,. [00:14:16][71.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:17] But with that, like subscribe, have an absolutely fantastic day and I’ve got some great guests lined up. We are absolutely cooking here at the energy news beat podcast and go to energy news, beat.co or the energynewsbeat.substack and look forward to speaking to you soon. Have a great day. See you all soon. [00:14:17][0.0][851.6]