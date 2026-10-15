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Dingolover41's avatar
Dingolover41
Oct 15

Couldn’t they restart some of the California refineries under the DPA?

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 15

I like the hold the jackasses accountable approach. I write regularly, phone not so regularly, and visit with them in person at local events. I track the voting too. In my district those actions by a several thousand of us are why we primary’d out Crenshaw. We aren’t done!

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5 replies by Stu Turley and others
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