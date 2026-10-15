Vice President JD Vance’s October 13 announcement in Tyler, Texas—that the Trump administration “has used the Defense Production Act” to expand Delek’s roughly 74,000–75,000 b/d Tyler refinery and deliver “millions of gallons” of additional commercial and military-spec fuel—is the right instinct at the worst possible moment for American households and truckers.⁠

National average diesel sits near $6.32 a gallon (100 gallons now costs about $632, up from roughly $366 a year earlier), regular gasoline is $4.33, and refineries are already running hard. One small inland plant cannot move the national needle by itself: even a 15,000 b/d expansion (the size of Tyler’s 2015 upgrade) equals only about 1.5 minutes of U.S. daily gasoline, diesel, and jet consumption.

The real opportunity is to turn Tyler into a template and use DPA Title III authorities—purchases, purchase commitments, loans, and guarantees—to squeeze more diesel out of the existing fleet before the November midterms and before the Act sunsets on December 11 unless renewed.

Operable refineries fell from 301 in 1982 to 130 as of January 1, 2026, even as capacity has largely held in the 18 million b/cd range through incremental expansions. Recent closures (including LyondellBasell Houston and Phillips 66 Los Angeles) removed hundreds of thousands of barrels of capacity in 2025. Utilization has been high (around 92–93% recently), and the diesel crack remains elevated. New greenfield plants take years; the cheapest, fastest barrels come from debottlenecking, unit restarts, yield shifts, and expansions at plants that already exist.

Tyler itself proved the point in 2015, adding 15,000 b/d for an estimated $70 million—roughly $4,667 per daily barrel—far below some larger or greenfield projects. At full tilt in Q2 2026, it processed over 75,500 b/d of crude and produced roughly 3.2 million gallons a day of products, including substantial diesel and jet.⁠

The DPA already has the legal foundation. An April 20, 2026 presidential determination designated domestic petroleum production, refining, and logistics essential to national defense and waived several Title III procedural limits. Hundreds of millions in DPA funds have been realigned; scenarios in the Energy News Beat analysis show that applying the remaining pool at Tyler-like economics could theoretically support about 100,000 b/d of incremental capacity across multiple sites—enough to matter if executed quickly and focused on diesel yields. Tyler produces military-spec jet fuel; prioritizing diesel and jet in expansions strengthens both the civilian economy and defense posture.

So far, the announcement lacks published dollars, barrels, a mechanism, a timeline, or job numbers. Without those, it remains a rally sentence rather than a project that lowers fuel bills.

It is cheaper to squeeze more out of an existing plant than building a new one.

Chart 8. Dollars per barrel per day of added capacity, nominal. Tyler 2015 (estimated cost) vs. ExxonMobil Beaumont, Limetree Bay and the proposed Brownsville plant. ENB calculations on each source’s figures. Sources: Delek; ExxonMobil; Limetree Ch. 11 filing; RGV Business Journal; MyRGV.

Stu’s Take: Fix the Small-Refinery Paradox So Larger Plants Don’t Block Growth

I (Aka Stu) correctly flag the Renewable Fuel Standard small-refinery exemption (SRE) problem. Plants with crude throughput at or below 75,000 b/d can seek hardship exemptions from RFS obligations. Delek’s four plants (all near that line) received full 2025 SREs, delivering hundreds of millions in recognized cost reductions from returned RINs. Expansion that pushes a plant over the threshold risks losing the exemption and inviting opposition from larger refiners who don't want more competition or more exempt barrels shifting RFS burdens onto them.

My bottom line is direct: if Washington wants bigger, more productive refineries, the RFS cannot reward staying small. Raise the 75,000 b/d exemption limit, find a workable way to grant additional exemptions or relief to larger refiners so they stop fighting SRE policy in Congress, and then “just get the DPA used to squeeze more out of refineries faster.”

One plant is a start; twenty plants would move the market. Demand destruction (truckers parking rigs) is not the answer.⁠ You have heard me say there are only two ways to lower diesel and gasoline prices: 1) demand destruction or 2) more refining capacity.

So here we are, a plan for the Administration.

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Action List for the Administration—Articulate the Plan Today

Voters will judge affordability in the midterms. The administration should move from announcement to published plan immediately:

Publish the Tyler terms this week. Release the specific capacity addition (barrels per day of diesel, jet, and gasoline), capital commitment or offtake, timeline, jobs, and any federal financial instruments under Title III. Transparency turns a political statement into a bankable project and a template. Direct a national “diesel yield” prioritization under the DPA. Instruct DOE, EPA, and relevant agencies to identify and accelerate debottlenecking, hydrotreater/hydrocracker expansions or restarts, and yield-shift opportunities at existing refineries that maximize ultra-low-sulfur diesel and military-spec jet. Use purchase commitments or guarantees to de-risk the incremental capital. Focus first on plants already running light sweet crude or with spare hydrogen/sulfur capacity. Scale the Tyler model with remaining DPA resources. Identify 10–20 candidate expansions or restarts (existing plants preferred) and allocate available Title III tools. Even partial execution at Tyler-like capital intensity can add meaningful diesel before 2027. Resolve the SRE barrier so larger refiners do not kill small-refinery growth. Raise the statutory small-refinery threshold or create a clear, temporary pathway for larger refiners to receive partial exemptions or RFS relief when they support capacity growth. Coordinate with EPA so expansion projects are not penalized. This removes the political and economic incentive for large refiners to oppose the very expansions the DPA is meant to enable. Bypass or expedite state/local permitting friction and renew DPA authority. Use available authorities (and the expected broader directive) to accelerate energy infrastructure. Urge Congress to extend the DPA past December 11 so multi-year projects remain viable; prior contracts can survive, but certainty helps. Pair with near-term supply measures while capacity builds. Continue practical steps already underway (including any Russian diesel arrangements) so that the multi-month/year lead time of physical expansions does not leave the market stranded through the election and into 2027.

Expanding Tyler is the right direction: start with a full, proven, military-capable plant and the lowest-cost new capacity. Without published numbers, a national scaling plan, and a fix for the RFS incentives that punish growth, the announcement does little for the fuel bill this autumn. The administration still has tools under the DPA and the political window before the midterms. Articulate the barrels, the dollars, the diesel priority, and the exemption reform now. Voters and truckers will notice the difference between a sentence and a project.

I, for one, will vote next week in Abilene, and I am not happy with my choices, but I am not going to sit home and wait.

That said, I am going to call all of my Federal and State representatives to ask for time to meet with them, because I am going to start publishing their records and getting their replacements ready if they aren't supporting America and Texas First.

I am done with political leaders lining their pockets and leaving the US in the dirt.

Thank you to all our great subscribers, patrons, and paid Substack supporters; we have several major articles rolling out and are focusing on affordability at the State level.

Thank you to our great podcast sponsors; we have 6 interviews rolling out and are moving them through production.

We could not do this without your support.

Appendix: Key Sources and Links

Primary analysis: Stuart Turley, “What the Defense Production Act Push at Delek’s Tyler Refinery Means for Your Fuel Bill,” Energy News Beat, Oct. 15, 2026. https://energynewsbeat.co/diesel/what-the-defense-production-act-push-at-deleks-tyler-refinery-means-for-your-fuel-bill/ (contains detailed charts on Delek capacities, Tyler throughput vs. nameplate, “millions of gallons” conversions, expansion scenarios as minutes of U.S. demand, refinery count decline 1982–2026, capital intensity comparisons, SRE financial impacts, and price charts; prices as of early Oct. 15).

Reuters on the announcement: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-administration-expand-delek-texas-refinery-using-defense-production-act-2026-10-13/

Related Turley analysis on broader DPA use for refining/pipelines: https://energynewsbeat.co/big-oil-companies/should-the-trump-administration-use-the-defense-production-act-to-expand-refineries-and-pipelines/ (and related posts).

April 20, 2026 Presidential Determination on domestic petroleum production, refining, and logistics (DPA Section 303): White House.

EIA Refinery Capacity Report data (operable refineries ~130 in 2026, capacity ~18.16 million b/cd; historical series): https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_pnp_cap1_dcu_nus_a.htm and related Today in Energy notes on 2025 capacity declines.

AAA national and regional fuel prices (regular ~$4.33–$4.34, diesel ~$6.30–$6.32 range around mid-October 2026; Tyler local figures lower).

Delek filings and SRE coverage: company Q2/Q3/Q4 2025 results and 8-Ks; EPA SRE decisions (Aug. 31, 2026) granting full 2025 exemptions to all four Delek plants; related D.C. Circuit petition on reallocation.

42 U.S.C. § 7545 (RFS small refinery provisions).

Additional context: OilPrice.com, Bloomberg, The Hill, and Just the News coverage of the Vance announcement and prior DPA discussions with refiners (September 2026 Reuters reporting that the Act had never previously been used to add refining capacity).

(Data and quotes drawn from the cited Energy News Beat piece and contemporaneous public reporting as of October 15, 2026. Expansion economics and scenario math follow the article’s framing based on public EIA, Delek, and historical project figures.)