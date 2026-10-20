10-21- Update: We will update a follow-up article next week and cross-reference Virginia’s published state plan with what is being done for accountability.

If you are a Dominion Energy customer, the “typical” bill for 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month was $149.92 in July 2025. On July 1, 2026, it was $180.79, according to Dominion’s own August 2026 presentation. That is about $31 more every month, or roughly $370 a year (ENB calculation). More is already filed: Dominion has asked regulators for a $ 13.00-per-month carbon-allowance charge starting March 1, 2027 (SCC order, July 7, 2026).

Virginia is still cheaper than the national average. EIA data put the state’s average residential price at 16.83¢/kWh for January–July 2026, against 18.19¢ for the U.S. But Virginia’s price is up 13.1% from the same months of 2025, nearly twice the U.S. rise of about 6.9% (EIA Form 861M; ENB calculation, preliminary data as of July 2026).

That is the backdrop for Gov. Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat who won in November 2025 promising to make Virginia more affordable. Below we lay out what she promised before the election, what she has done since, the pushback from inside her own party, how Virginia compares with other states, and what recent blackouts abroad do and do not show about grid reliability. Her words come from primary sources: her campaign site, her ads, the debate video, executive orders and official releases.

On Oct. 19, her office put both halves of her energy agenda into one filing. In testimony at the State Corporation Commission (SCC), her expert said regulators should reject the $67 billion NextEra–Dominion merger unless the companies freeze residential base rates for six years and raise merger bill credits to $29 a month for four years. The same filing asks for clean-energy commitments: a zero-carbon generation subsidiary to serve data centers, a “decarbonization incentive rate” for heat pumps and EVs, and an end to the rooftop solar cap (governor’s release; testimony; WSLS).

Chart 1. Virginia average residential electricity price, 2010–2026 (January–July). Source: EIA Form 861 and 861M. 2025 and 2026 are preliminary. As of the July 2026 data release.

Ten years that set up today’s bill

· 2016–2017, McAuliffe: Executive Order 57 (June 28, 2016) convened a carbon-reduction work group for power plants; Executive Directive 11 (May 16, 2017) told DEQ to draft a trading-ready rule, which became Virginia’s RGGI regulation.

· April 2020, Northam: The Virginia Clean Economy Act (HB1526/SB851) requires Dominion to reach 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045 and Appalachian Power (APCo) by 2050 (CESA summary). Virginia joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) in 2021 (DEQ).

· 2023–2026, Youngkin and the courts: The Youngkin administration’s repeal regulation was published July 31, 2023, and Virginia stopped participating after 2023. A Floyd County judge ruled the exit unlawful in November 2024. The state appealed, then withdrew the appeal in March 2026 (SELC; DEQ).

· Offshore wind: Dominion’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project cost estimate rose from about $9.8 billion to $10.7 billion in February 2025 (SEC 8-K), then to $11.2 billion, then $11.5 billion (8-K, Jan. 2026), and now $11.7 billion with completion by end-2027 (10-Q, July 31, 2026).

· Data Center Alley: Loudoun County alone has about 233 data center buildings totaling 56.5 million sq. ft. as of March 1, 2026, and data centers generated $1.2 billion, or 39% of the county budget, in FY2026 (Loudoun County). Dominion set a system peak of 25,200 MW on July 3, 2026 (Dominion).

· Rates: In November 2025, the SCC approved a base-rate increase of $11.24/month in 2026 and $2.36 in 2027 for a 1,000-kWh customer (VPM). The state energy office says Dominion’s typical bill rose from $116.18 (May 2020) to $158.88 (December 2025), and that $22.88 of that increase was tied to renewable portfolio standard resources (Virginia Energy, Jan. 2026).

Chart 2. Virginia energy policy timeline, 2016–2027. Sources: governor.virginia.gov, LIS, DEQ, SCC, Dominion SEC filings.

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BEFORE THE ELECTION: what she promised

June 9, 2025 (campaign release, Norfolk): “As the next Governor of Virginia, I will be focused on lowering costs and making Virginians’ bills more affordable — because I know that affordable energy is essential to driving economic growth” (campaign release). Her energy plan PDF included “Negotiate the best ratepayer deal to rejoin RGGI,” plus offshore wind, solar, small modular reactors, and data centers paying their “fair share of the cost” of new generation and transmission. The plan does not mention the Clean Economy Act or net zero.

June 15, 2025 (Roanoke Times commentary, reposted by the campaign): She wrote that in Southwest Virginia “the average monthly residential power bill has increased by about $50 in the past three years,” and that “as Gov. Glenn Youngkin rightly pointed out, the lack of transparency at PJM is hurting energy affordability in Virginia” (campaign repost).

Aug. 20, 2025 (“Tour” TV ad): “The costs for families across Virginia in housing, in healthcare, in energy. Everyday just gets a little harder… I’ve rolled out plans and I’m ready to get to work to lower costs” (ad video; release).

Oct. 9, 2025 (Norfolk State debate, paraphrased): Asked about data centers, she said that as governor she would make sure data centers pay their fair share, and she called Virginia the country’s largest net importer of energy (WFXR video, ~22:13). Later, rebutting her opponent, she said she supports an “all of the above” energy strategy and called advanced nuclear very important (WFXR video, ~54:06). ENB paraphrases these remarks because the only transcript available is YouTube’s automatic captions. She won with about 57.6% of the vote (Virginia ELECT).

AFTER SHE WON: what she has done

Signed, enacted, or issued:

· Jan. 17, 2026: EO-1 told agencies to report cost-savings options, including on energy.

· Feb. 20, 2026: she approved HB29 budget amendments directing DEQ to “take all actions necessary to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative” (DEQ). April 13: she approved HB397, the RGGI re-entry bill (Chapter 920). Participation resumed July 1 (DEQ).

· March 25: EO-14 created a Chief Energy Officer post, which Josephus Allmond holds (governor’s office). The order says Virginia “electricity rates have risen by 36% over the last five years.”

· Spring 2026 bills she approved (per the DLS summary): more distributed solar and storage (HB628, HB895); IRP reform (HB429); demand flexibility (HB284); load forecasting (HB892); and large customers paying for their own infrastructure (HB1191).

· July 1, budget: a data center electricity tax of $0.011/kWh, with no more than $600 million a year going to the general fund (budget item 3-5.24), plus a RGGI bill credit (June 30 release; July 1 release).

· May 14: she signed HB1393 (Chapter 1123), which extends low-income weatherization programs and Dominion’s undergrounding program and keeps her replacement language on data center (GS-5) cost allocation. The General Assembly accepted three of her amendments (7, 9 and 10) and rejected eight (1–6, 8 and 11), including her cut to Dominion’s return on equity from 9.8% to 9.3% (LIS bill history; DLS).

· Sept. 18: EO-22 set a data center accountability framework: “Data centers must pay their fair share of the generation, transmission, distribution, and other public investments their operations require.”

Published guidance (sets no rates): On Oct. 1, the 2026 Virginia Energy Plan laid out “multiple pathways towards a net zero power sector by 2050” (plan brief). The governor’s office says the plan “does not set utility rates or approve individual projects.”

Proposed but not enacted: Her ROE cut was rejected (above). Her biggest pending ask is in the merger case.

The merger case: one filing, two agendas. On Aug. 17, she and Chief Energy Officer Josephus Allmond filed a Notice of Participation as respondents in the merger case, PUR-2026-00112 (SCC docket). Her office called it “the first time any Governor of Virginia has intervened at the SCC” (August release). On Oct. 19, Dr. Richard McCann, a California-based consultant (WHRO), filed testimony for her and Allmond. It says the companies “have not yet met that standard” of showing that “just and reasonable rates will not be impaired or jeopardized,” and that the SCC should reject the deal unless 10 conditions are “substantially addressed or alternative solutions are identified” (testimony).

· Five affordability conditions: no base-rate increase for “three rate case cycles” (six years); merger bill credits of $29 a month for four years, up from the companies’ $10 (2.9 times; the governor calls it “a tripling”); raising the debt share of Dominion’s capital structure from 48% to 60% to lower its return, with its credit rating allowed “to adjust into the BBB range”; a “Probability of Dispatch” cost method that cuts the residential share of relevant costs by 25%; and wider disconnection protections for households with infants, serious medical conditions or financial hardship, and on high Air Quality Index days.

· Five clean-energy conditions: energy efficiency and distributed energy resources as “the first priorities” for meeting new load; a separate Virginia-based subsidiary “for building zero-carbon energy generation to serve large data centers that is financially walled off from the rest of customers”; a “decarbonization incentive rate” for heat pumps and EVs; and two recommendations to the General Assembly, a state energy efficiency utility and an end to the net-metering (rooftop solar) cap. All of it would include enforcement provisions.

Key numbers: the governor’s merger asks (PUR-2026-00112)

6 years - No base-rate increase in the first three biennial reviews after closing. Base rates only; fuel and riders are not frozen.

$29/month -Merger bill credit for 48 months (about $1,392 total; ENB calc.), vs. $10/month offered. Testimony table: $28.98.

$81.58 of $180.79 -Base-rate portion of Dominion’s typical 1,000-kWh bill, July 1, 2026 (ENB calc. from Dominion’s components).

48% → 60% -Debt share of Dominion’s capital structure, to lower its return.

25% -Cut in the residential share of relevant costs (Probability of Dispatch).

10 -Conditions: five affordability, five clean energy.

Jan. 11, 2027

SCC decision deadline; evidentiary hearing begins Nov. 17.

Sources: governor’s testimony and release (Oct. 19, 2026); Dominion (Aug. 2026); VPM (Oct. 19, 2026). Energy News Beat | energynewsbeat.co

What a base-rate freeze covers. Of Dominion’s $180.79 typical bill on July 1, 2026, base generation, distribution, and transmission rates were $81.58; fuel and riders were $99.21 (Dominion; ENB calculation). The testimony leaves the fuel factor and riders to the SCC’s “existing discretion,” and says any base increase “that would otherwise occur must be deferred.” The 25% residential cut would shift costs to other customer classes (VPM). McCann also argues that Dominion’s 2026 IRP update plans 8,965 MW of new gas and that Dominion “plans to retire no fossil fuel generation while increasing emissions by 40%” (testimony).

Reactions. Dominion and NextEra said: “As expected in a proceeding of this size and significance, today’s testimony reflects a wide range of viewpoints and interests. We are reviewing the filings and will address the issues raised through the Commission’s established process” (VPM). NextEra spokesperson Neil Nissan said the deal delivers “more than $2.1 billion in near-term direct customer and community benefits” (WTVR). SCC staff separately recommended denying the proposal (below). On Sept. 30, as the deadline to call a special session to give the SCC more time passed, two Roanoke County Republicans, Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joe McNamara, said in a joint statement: “Today, Governor Spanberger failed to take the simplest action to protect Virginians from the threat of even higher electric bills” (Cardinal News, Oct. 1). ENB found no on-record reaction yet from Republican leaders or consumer groups to the clean-energy conditions.

At the plan launch, she said: “I know there are some who think that the commonwealth could potentially save money if we walked away from our clean energy goals… But this model quantitatively disputes that notion” (VPM). The plan’s Table 1 shows $295 billion in system costs through 2050 under “No Policy,” versus $385 billion for its lowest-total-cost pathway. That pathway is cheaper only after accounting for social costs (carbon at $262/ton and health impacts) (plan brief; full plan).

Chart 3. Dominion typical residential bill (1,000 kWh): actual milestones and the 2035 projection from Dominion’s 2025 IRP update, as reported by Virginia Energy. Pending Rider RGGI request shown separately. Sources: Virginia Energy (Jan. 2026), Dominion (Aug. 2026), SCC (July 7, 2026).

Pushback from her own party

The Democratic criticism ENB found argued she was too soft on data centers or acted too late; none of it said her climate goals go too far. After her April amendments to HB1393, the bill’s sponsor, Del. Destiny LeVere Bolling (D), said “HB 1393, as passed by the General Assembly, reflects months of work to strike a careful balance” (Virginia Mercury). In a June story about her vetoes and late amendments generally (not energy bills specifically), Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell (D) told the Mercury: “Governor Spanberger’s proposals were serious policy proposals, but they were made about two months too late.” Defending her vetoes in a separate interview for the same story, Spanberger said, “As I view it, I’m doing my job” (Virginia Mercury). After EO-22, Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D) said: “The governor is finally feeling the heat but still ignoring the fire. Her proposal does not end the $2 billion in sales tax exemptions provided to data centers” (Cardinal News).

Republicans attack from the other side. House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore said: “The governor’s plan only becomes the ‘affordable’ option when it includes ‘social costs,’ something that doesn’t show up on power bills” (Cardinal News). On Oct. 6, Republican lawmakers asked her to call a special session to suspend gas and diesel taxes for 90 days. Sen. Mark Peake said: “They just passed a $600 million tax on data centers for energy costs. That could be used to cover our fuel costs for the next three months.” Her spokesperson said: “The Governor is assessing all available options to address the extra costs created by President Trump’s war, and she is working to create long-term solutions to make the Commonwealth more affordable” (WSLS).

How Virginia compares with other states

Most states with 100% clean-power or net-zero targets (CESA) pay more. For January–July 2026, EIA residential prices were 33.25¢ in California, 29.38¢ in New York, 23.98¢ in New Jersey and 21.30¢ in Maryland. Kentucky was 14.27¢, Tennessee 13.87¢ and North Carolina 14.94¢. Energy Bad Boys (Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling, openly mandate-critical) found that mandate states sought 32% higher rate increases than non-mandate states from 2020 to 2025 (Energy Bad Boys). In 2022, they estimated the Clean Economy Act would cost $203 billion through 2050 (Center of the American Experiment).

Chart 4. Average residential electricity price, January–July 2026, and change from January–July 2025: Virginia vs. selected net-zero-target states, neighbors and large red states. Not every target state pays more (NE, LA, NV and WA are below Virginia). Source: EIA Form 861M (preliminary). ENB calculation of changes.

The comparison cuts both ways. Several target states pay less than Virginia: Nebraska (12.90¢), Louisiana (13.35¢), Nevada (13.53¢) and Washington (14.40¢) (EIA, Jan.–July 2026). Massachusetts (−0.3%) and Connecticut (−7.7%) saw prices fall this year, while Virginia’s rose faster than California’s (+2.5%). Prices have many causes besides mandates: fuel, weather, PJM capacity prices and data center load.

Grid reliability: what Sri Lanka and Spain do and do not show

Sri Lanka, Oct. 17, 2026: The country lost power nationwide at 11:43 a.m. Energy Minister Aruna Karunathilaka told parliament that a Norochcholai coal unit tripped during maintenance. As frequency fell, unmonitored renewables tripped offline; about 1,700 MW of unmonitored, mostly solar power had been on the grid. He said roughly 2,000 MW of rooftop solar inverters were not set to ride through frequency drops to 47.5 Hz. This is the minister’s account, as reported by EconomyNext (Oct. 20). An official inquiry is underway; ENB found no technical report from the system operator or the Ceylon Electricity Board. During restoration, PV Magazine reports the operator “instructed all PV system owners to disconnect their installations from the grid.” Sri Lanka’s grid is small: average demand of about 2,400–2,500 MW.

Spain and Portugal, April 28, 2025: Spain’s government committee found an overvoltage collapse with several causes: insufficient voltage control, oscillations, and generator disconnections, some of which were apparently improper. It found no lack of firm capacity (government release; report; ENB translation). ENTSO-E’s 49-member expert panel found “a combination of many interacting factors” (ENTSO-E). It found “the RES generators followed a fixed power factor for reactive power provision,” and some small rooftop PV units tripped. It also lists conventional generators short on reactive power and manually switched reactors. The panel found “the key phenomenon in the incident was the non-effectiveness of voltage control,” and “even with significantly higher inertia values, the loss of system synchronism would not have been avoided” (final report). Neither report blames solar alone.

Virginia and PJM: The Clean Economy Act lets Dominion or APCo ask the SCC for relief from its plant-retirement deadlines if they “would threaten the reliability or security of electric service to customers” (Va. Code § 56-585.5). Virginia is part of PJM. Its July 2026 auction for 2028/29 came in 6,831 MW short of its reliability requirement, its second straight shortfall. PJM says that means “slimmer reserves and greater level of risk,” not that it cannot serve load (PJM report). It cited “the continued trend of the addition of large data center loads.” Solar was 1% of the accredited capacity procured (PJM release).

What consumers and investors are saying

Voters: In VCU’s July 2026 Commonwealth Poll, 81% backed requiring data centers to pay extra fees to offset their electricity demand, 72% opposed their sales tax exemption, and Spanberger’s approval stood at 44% approve, 47% disapprove (VCU Wilder School). A poll paid for by the Virginia Distributed Solar Alliance found close to two-thirds saying their bills are too high; after hearing six statements about the deal, 63% opposed the merger (VCIJ/WHRO). Nationally, 38% supported and 32% opposed a hypothetical federal carbon fee that would add $1 a month to household energy costs (electricity, heating gas and gasoline) (AP-NORC/EPIC, July 2026).

Industry and investors: The Data Center Coalition said it is “ready to engage with policymakers to ensure workable, balanced policies that keep Virginia competitive” (Cardinal News). SCC staff said the merger as proposed “should be denied by the Commission,” but would not oppose it if the companies accept dozens of conditions (SCC staff; WTVR). Dominion has booked CVOW cost overruns it does not expect to recover from customers, including a $246 million net charge in Q2 2026 (10-Q).

Stu’s Take (opinion)

Spanberger campaigned on lowering bills. Her written plan promised a “ratepayer deal” on RGGI but never mentioned net zero. Today the Dominion typical bill is $180.79, up from $149.92 a year ago. Dominion wants another $13.00 a month for carbon allowances. Her plan shows $90 billion more in system costs than the no-policy case, and it wins only after counting social costs (carbon at $262 a ton and health impacts). That is a hard sell to a family paying the bill. Her merger ask is the whole debate in one filing: freeze base rates, which are $81.58 of that bill, while fuel and riders keep moving, and bundle the freeze with a zero-carbon data center subsidiary, heat pump and EV rates, and no rooftop solar cap. Affordability is the pitch; the net-zero agenda rides along.

To be fair, she is fighting Dominion on data centers and asking for a six-year base-rate freeze and $29 credits, and the Democratic critics ENB found say she moved too late or went too easy on data centers, not too far. So it seems politically motivated slow walking a response.

My ask to voters everywhere: when a candidate promises low-cost energy, check the plan for net-zero mandates, then check the bill a year later. In California, it is 33.25¢. In Virginia, buckle UP as she asks for 300,000 acres of solar or about 3 counties. Subsidies are running out, and these projects won't include land reclamation. The clock is ticking on the Bum Rush for Subsidies.

On reliability: I think aggressive net-zero rules could push the U.S. grid toward the kind of failures Sri Lanka and Spain saw. The differences are real. PJM is far larger than Sri Lanka’s grid, Spain’s official reports blame voltage control, not solar alone, and PJM’s current problem is a capacity shortfall, not a collapse.

Caveats and the case for her approach

· Most of this year’s increase was locked in before she took office. The 2025 base-rate case was decided in November 2025, and fuel costs pass through dollar for dollar (Dominion). CVOW and the Clean Economy Act predate her.

· The RGGI charge is offset, at least partly. The budget sends 45% of auction proceeds to customer bill credits (VPM), and the SCC has not yet ruled on the $13.00 rider. The net effect on bills is still unknown.

· Her plan says inflation-adjusted prices fell from 2019 to 2024, and it argues the cost of doing nothing, counting carbon and health, is higher (plan brief). Critics reject the social-cost inputs. Both sets of numbers are in the appendix. The full appendix will be on Energynewsbeat.co.

· She has pushed for ratepayers against Dominion: a lower ROE, data center cost rules, and a rate freeze in the merger case. Several of those pushes failed or are still pending.

The key for Virginia voters is that she is tripling down on Net Zero policies, and she is going to be like a camel with its nose under the tent flap. Make no mistake: as I mentioned above, her talking points will be proven, like California, Germany, the UK, and the EU, with higher energy prices and hot air. “Carbon Allowances” are the camel standing outside the tent. This time, the camel will have a slush fund like Gavin Newsom’s Tax-and-Invest, with homeless and profit centers for his wife. Any time Democrats, or even Republicans, get Carbon Taxes established, they never go away, and they just flat-out are never held accountable.

Take a look at the PJM reserve reports, and they are frightening. Virginia is part of PJM. Its July 2026 auction for 2028/29 came in 6,831 MW short of its reliability requirement, its second straight shortfall. PJM says that means “slimmer reserves and greater level of risk,” not that it cannot serve load (PJM report). It cited “the continued trend of the addition of large data center loads.” Solar was 1% of the accredited capacity procured (PJM release).

The basic problem is that more wind and solar by themselves will not help the grid; PJM is pulling off coal or natural gas without steady replacements. Storage at scale is too costly, so you have a dilemma, and a governor who doesn't understand the grid or business.

As noted in Chart 4 above, Virginia is right above Texas in cost, but watch how prices start rising dramatically over the next few years.

So as Virginian voters, how do you feel about some of her policies that have unfolded? Were you shocked when a moderate Democrat had policies that were even farther left than the most extreme Democrats? Hat tip to Ann Klieves and her team for this inspiration, as we want to arm as many people as we can with the facts.

What to watch

Oct. 21 is the comment deadline and Oct. 28 the hearing on Dominion’s RGGI rider (SCC). In the merger case, telephonic public hearings are set for Nov. 5, 9, and 10, with an in-person hearing Nov. 5; written comments close Nov. 12; and the evidentiary hearing begins Nov. 17. The SCC’s decision is due by Jan. 11, 2027 (VPM). RGGI’s next auction is Dec. 2. The 2027 General Assembly will take up data center rules under EO-22 and will have to act on the efficiency-utility and solar-cap recommendations.

For all of the appendices and links I used in the article: Substack did not like all of the links that I had to go through.

Here are some key excerpts:

Key excerpts from primary documents

2026 Acts of Assembly Chapter 920 (HB397), approved April 13, 2026

Rejoins RGGI. Allocates auction proceeds: 45% to the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, 50% to DHCD low-income efficiency programs, 3% to administration and climate planning, 2% to DHCD administration (ENB summary of the chapter text).

2026 Acts of Assembly Chapter 1123 (HB1393), approved May 14, 2026

The SCC “shall… take all measures to reasonably ensure that costs associated with customers taking service under the terms and conditions for customers with a contracted or measured electric demand of 25 megawatts or greater and an anticipated or measured average annual electric load factor of 75 percent or greater (high load customers) are not being subsidized by other customers of the utility…”

Executive Order 14 (Mar. 25, 2026)

“At the top of the list of challenges facing Virginia households is energy affordability, where electricity rates have risen by 36% over the last five years.”

Executive Order 22 (Sept. 18, 2026)

“Improve Affordability for Virginians: Data centers must pay their fair share of the generation, transmission, distribution, and other public investments their operations require. Virginia’s data center growth and market position should lower—not raise—energy costs for households and other customers.”

Appropriation Act Item 3-5.24

“…an electricity consumption tax at the rate of $0.011/kWh of all electricity consumed at each data center per month.” “During any fiscal year, no more than $600,000,000 of the revenues from the tax imposed under this Item shall be deposited to the general fund.”

SCC Order, PUR-2026-00085 (July 7, 2026)

Dominion “states that approval of this revenue requirement would result in an increase to the average monthly bill of a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours (“kWh”) of electricity of $13.00 per month, effective March 1, 2027.” Under its Mitigation Proposal, the increase would be “$10.36 per month.”

Virginia Energy, RD146 (Jan. 2026)

“Between May 2020 and December 2025, monthly residential electricity bills have increased by $42.70, from $116.18 to $158.88. Of this $42.70, $22.88 is for renewable portfolio standard (RPS) related resources… the most realistic development plan would increase the typical monthly bill from $158.86 in December 2025 to $255.79 by the end of 2035 for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh.”

2026 Virginia Energy Plan, Executive Brief

“Virginia’s inflation-adjusted electricity prices declined from 2019 through 2024, but prices have begun to rise again as rapid demand growth across the PJM region outpaces new generation and transmission infrastructure…” Table 1 (moderate load): System Cost No Policy $295B; Current Policies $422B; Distributed Flexibility $385B. Total Cost $725B / $510B / $475B.

Spanberger campaign Energy Affordability Plan (June 2025)

“Negotiate the best ratepayer deal to rejoin RGGI…” (No mention of the Virginia Clean Economy Act or “net zero” in the plan text, per ENB search of the PDF.)

Direct Testimony for the Governor and Chief Energy Officer, PUR-2026-00112 (Oct. 19, 2026), summary of conditions

“Residential Rate Freeze for Six Years: There cannot be an increase to base rates for three rate case cycles.” “Triple Ratepayer Benefit: This would make the rebate $29 per month for four years.” “A new separate subsidiary must be created and headquartered in Virginia for building zero-carbon energy generation to serve large data centers that is financially walled off from the rest of customers.” “A decarbonization incentive rate must be established for electrified uses like heat pumps to replace furnaces and electric vehicles to replace fossil-fueled cars.”

Same testimony, on what the freeze covers

“…any increase that would otherwise occur must be deferred based on the merger commitment.” On bill credits: “a $10 monthly bill credit does not provide much confidence when Dominion has already petitioned the Commission to recover more than $10 per month in fuel-related costs this year alone.”

Same testimony, conclusion

“Unless these additional commitments are substantially addressed or alternative solutions are identified, the Commission should reject the joint petition.”

Governor’s release (Oct. 19, 2026)

“That’s why I am calling for a six-year freeze to Virginians’ base residential electricity rates, a tripling of monthly bill credits for ratepayers, and additional commitments to lower energy costs and meet our long-term clean and homegrown energy goals if the State Corporation Commission is to approve this merger.” (Gov. Spanberger) “With the commitments made in the original filing and supplemental testimony, Dominion and NextEra have not yet satisfied the legal standard that would allow the Commission to approve this transaction” (Chief Energy Officer Josephus Allmond)

Governor’s release (Aug. 2026)

“This is the first time any Governor of Virginia has intervened at the SCC.”

SCC Staff testimony, PUR-2026-00112

“Staff concludes that the Merger as proposed in the Joint Petition should be denied by the Commission. The Merger, if approved, would not be easily undone and would have very long-lasting impacts in Virginia.”

Dominion 10-Q, Q2 2026

“The estimated total project cost is approximately $11.7 billion (excluding financing costs and including $0.1 billion of contingency)…”

pv magazine (Oct. 19, 2026), Sri Lanka blackout

“Sri Lanka’s National System Operator (NSO) has instructed all PV system owners to disconnect their installations from the grid following a nationwide blackout caused by instability in the electricity system on Oct. 17. The NSO said PV systems had to remain disconnected until further notice to support grid restoration efforts. According to local media reports, the NSO attributed the outage to unspecified instability in the transmission network, which disrupted electricity supply at around 11:45 a.m. The NSO confirmed the restoration at around 7:50 p.m. local time, with electricity supplies returning to most areas. It is not clear, however, if PV systems could resume power injection.”

pv magazine (Oct. 19, 2026), on Sri Lanka’s Feb. 9, 2025 blackout

“According to a CEB investigation published in April 2025, the blackout was triggered at noon by a fault at the Panadura grid substation. At the time, solar PV accounted for more than 50% of electricity demand, leaving the grid with insufficient system inertia to withstand the disturbance.” Also: “Sri Lanka’s daily electricity demand stood at approximately 58 GWh to 60 GWh in March 2026, equivalent to an average continuous power requirement of around 2,400 MW to 2,500 MW.”

Spain, MITECO release on the Comité 28-A report (June 17, 2025; Spanish original)

“El cero eléctrico se produjo por un problema de sobretensión con un origen multifactorial: el sistema contaba con una capacidad de control de tensión insuficiente, se produjeron oscilaciones que condicionaron la operación del sistema y se desconectaron instalaciones de generación, en algunos casos de un modo aparentemente indebido.” ENB translation: The blackout was caused by an overvoltage problem with multiple causes: the system had insufficient voltage-control capacity, oscillations affected system operation, and generation facilities disconnected, in some cases apparently improperly.

Spain, Comité 28-A report (Spanish original)

“…el cero eléctrico del 28 de abril no fue debido a falta de firmeza o de capacidad (al darse en un momento de relativa baja demanda y con más que suficiente generación firme disponible)…” ENB translation: the April 28 blackout was not due to a lack of firm power or capacity (it happened at a time of relatively low demand, with more than enough firm generation available).

ENTSO-E publication page (final report, March 20, 2026)

“The investigation concludes that the blackout resulted from a combination of many interacting factors, including oscillations, gaps in voltage and reactive power control, differences in voltage regulation practices, rapid output reductions and generator disconnections in Spain, and uneven stabilisation capabilities.”

ENTSO-E Expert Panel, Final Report (root-cause list, excerpts)

“…the RES generators followed a fixed power factor for reactive power provision, thereby not contributing effectively to the voltage control…” “» shunt reactors are operated manually, requiring decision-making and processing time;” “» A certain proportion of small PV units (< 1 MW) experienced voltage-related disconnections by activation of inverter protection;” “» the framework for conventional generators’ reactive power output did not include specifications for dynamic behaviour…”

ENTSO-E Expert Panel, Final Report (technical analysis)

“The analyses above clearly indicate that the key phenomenon in the incident was the non-effectiveness of voltage control within the Spanish power system.” “…even with significantly higher inertia values, the loss of system synchronism would not have been avoided, considering the sequence of events.”

Code of Virginia § 56-585.5 B 3

“A Phase I or Phase II Utility may petition the Commission for relief from the requirements of this subsection on the basis that the requirement would threaten the reliability or security of electric service to customers. The Commission shall consider in-state and regional transmission entity resources and shall evaluate the reliability of each proposed retirement on a case-by-case basis in ruling upon any such petition.”

PJM, 2028/2029 BRA Report (July 14, 2026)

“The total procured capacity in the RTO, which includes RPM and FRR, is 149,181.6 MW UCAP or 6,831.3 MW UCAP below the RTO Reliability Requirement. This is very similar to the prior BRA where the shortage was 6,516 MW UCAP. Such a shortage does not necessarily mean that the PJM system will be unable to serve load reliably in the delivery year; it means that PJM would have to operate with slimmer reserves and greater level of risk.”

PJM release (July 14, 2026)

“These most recent auctions were the first in PJM history in which the entire RTO fell short of the reliability requirement.” “This auction also saw the continued trend of the addition of large data center loads to the load forecast that forms the basis of the reliability requirement.” Supply mix (UCAP): “46% natural gas, 20% nuclear, 18% coal, 5% demand response, 4% hydro, 2% wind, 2% oil and 1% solar.”

EconomyNext (Oct. 20, 2026): minister’s statement to parliament, as reported

“Sri Lanka’s island-wide blackout on Saturday, October 17, occurred after a coal power unit tripped during maintenance, exposing an electricity grid destabilized by nearly 1,700 megawatts of unmonitored renewable energy, Energy Minister Aruna Karunathilaka told parliament.” “Before the 11:43 am outage, the National System Operator managed 1,137 MW from controlled sources—516 MW of coal and 621 MW of hydro—alongside roughly 1,700 MW of unmonitored, predominantly solar power.” “The sudden loss caused system frequency to drop rapidly, triggering unmonitored renewables to trip offline faster than conventional plants could compensate and collapsing grid equilibrium.” “…the grid was vulnerable because roughly 2,000 MW of installed rooftop solar inverters were not configured to ride through frequency drops down to 47.5 Hz, causing them to trip offline.” “The government has launched an official inquiry through the Ministry Secretary…” “…power was fully returned to all consumers by 9:56 pm…”