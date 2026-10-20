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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
7d

Who does spanberger think is going to cover the increased costs of generation? Maybe the utilities will just produce less snd PJM can eat the cost.

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3 replies by Stu Turley and others
RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
7d

Rate freezes, whether on energy, or rents, don’t work. They’re socialist interventions which strangle the free market, the only reality which healthy economies depend upon.

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5 replies by Stu Turley and others
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