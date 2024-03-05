Spain Urges EU to Take Tougher Stance on Russian LNG Imports
(Bloomberg) — Spain has asked the European Union to take a tougher stance on Russian liquefied natural gas imports by ensuring that countries can block them without shipments being diverted to neighbors.
The country has seen deliveries from Russia double since the invasion of Ukraine to make up roughly a fifth of its gas imports last year. While the EU w…
