South Yorkshire has been chosen as the site for Holtec’s new Small Modular Reactor (SMR) factory.

The investment, amounting to £1.5 billion, is anticipated to create hundreds of jobs.

Holtec’s decision comes after a selection process that evaluated 13 potential locations in the UK, ultimately identifying South Yorkshire as the preferred site.

The new facility will manufacture SMRs, with plans for at least 70% of materials, components and workforce to be sourced from within the UK.

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s Mayor, said: “In South Yorkshire, we’re building on hundreds of years of innovation and engineering heritage to create world leading facilities, skills and expertise today; assets that will power the clean energy transition in the UK and beyond.”

