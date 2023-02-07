SNP/Greens accused of ‘environmental madness’ as wind turbines found to be running on diesel fuel
A WHISTLEBLOWER HAS REVEALED THAT SCOTLAND'S WIND TURBINES RAN ON FOSSIL FUELS FOR UP TO SIX HOURS A DAY, ADDING TO THE ANGER OVER THE SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT'S ENVIRONMENTAL CREDENTIALS
The SNP and Greens are being held responsible for a damning incident that led to fossil fuels being used to run a number of wind turbines in Scotland.
Despite the environmentally friendly credentials of turbines being lorded by ministers, ScottishPower has admitted that 71 have been linked up to generators burning diesel fuel.
The power company said they …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.