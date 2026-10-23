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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
4d

Dear Tru Stu,This article and the data is fabulous.!! The truth now comes out and our team will share this with everyone, not only here in Virginia .This shows the real data and not the climate scammers total BS!! We so appreciate your great work!!

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2 replies by Stu Turley and others
Charon Labs's avatar
Charon Labs
4d

Phenomenal investigative work, Stu. The reason the math "ain't adding up" is because the Virginia Energy Plan isn't designed for reliability — it’s a structural framework for institutional asset shifting.

Hiding $40.6B outside the rate freeze via riders while locking data centers into a 23 GW demand loop proves that domestic US retail is being forced to subsidize the physical AI footprint. Wall Street isn't blind to the PJM grid limitations or the transmission deficits you highlighted. They are intentionally running the domestic infrastructure into a supply brick wall.

While local regulators try to balance imaginary solar capital costs and falling capacity credits, sovereign-backed capital is already looking past the broken US grid. As I analyzed in my research, the real play is the monetization of post-conflict energy nodes and sub-Arctic SMR infrastructure to lock down infinite compute power, leaving the domestic ratepayer to fund a dying distribution system. Can't wait for your full weekend report.

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