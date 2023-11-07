Sinopec’s colossal LNG tank bolsters winter gas supply – 541M gallons
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) achieved a significant milestone on November 2, 2023, as they officially put into service the world’s largest LNG storage tank at their Qingdao LNG Receiving Terminal.
With a staggering storage capacity of 541M gallons, this monumental tank stands as a cornerstone in reinforcing China’s natural gas supply …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.