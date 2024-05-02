Shell’s first quarter profits beat expectations at $7.7bn
Shell, Europe’s largest oil and gas company, reported a first-quarter profit of $7.7 billion (£6.1bn), exceeding analysts’ expectations by more than $1 billion (£800m).
However, this figure represents a decrease from the $9.7 billion (£7.7bn) profit recorded in the same period last year.
Starting a $3.5 billion (£2.7bn) share buyback plan, projected to co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.