Shell plc has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting $6.3 billion (£4.9bn) in adjusted earnings.

The company also announced a new $3.5 billion (£2.7bn) share buyback programme set to be completed by the third quarter results announcement.

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) for the quarter was $13.5 billion (£10.5bn), inclu…