"Shell" Games with Carbon Credits

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner discusses various energy sector topics including a report by Greenpeace accusing Shell of selling millions of phantom carbon credits, the U.S. Department of Energy's plans to purchase crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and a general overview of the day's financial movements in oil and gas markets. Tanner critiques the effectiveness and sincerity of environmental policies, particularly highlighting the controversy and alleged hypocrisy within the environmental activist groups like Greenpeace. He also covers financial updates, mentioning specific companies like Cord and Sandridge, and provides insights into market trends and the strategic maneuvers of major oil companies.

