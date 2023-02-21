Shell closes $2bn acquisition of Danish firm Nature Energy Biogas
NATURE ENERGY WILL NOW OPERATE AS A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SHELL, UNDER ITS OWN BRAND.
Shell’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shell Petroleum has closed the acquisition of Danish renewable natural gas (RNG) producer Nature Energy Biogas in a deal worth approximately $2bn.
Denmark-based Nature Energy has been acquired from a consortium of institutional investors comprising Pioneer Point Partners, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sampension…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.