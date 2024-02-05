Shell CEO: LNG Canada to start commissioning later this year
Shell’s LNG Canada terminal is more than 90 percent complete and the project is preparing to launch commissioning activities later this year, according to Shell’s CEO, Wael Sawan.
This is the first large LNG export terminal in Canada. Contractor JGC Fluor is constructing the first phase of the giant LNG Canada project that includes two liquefaction train…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.