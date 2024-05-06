Sheffield Gets Khan'ed!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discussed several pressing issues in the energy sector. Key topics included Tesla's battery supplier topping the list of human rights abuses for a second year, driven by child labor concerns in cobalt mining, and the potential for a natural gas boom due to increased demand from power companies and data centers. They also critiqued the G7's agreement to end coal use by 2035 and highlighted environmental and logistical challenges in fully transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. Additionally, they delved into allegations against the CEO of an oil company potentially colluding with OPEC to influence oil prices, and the implications of this for industry regulation and corporate governance. The podcast wrapped up with discussions on various companies' earnings reports and broader market trends affecting the energy sector.

May 4, 2024 Stu Turley

Tesla buys battery materials from the mining giant with the most allegations of human rights abuses against it in a database of abuses tied to clean energy. Mining company Glencore has racked up at least […]

May 5, 2024 Stu Turley

Natural gas producers are bullish on demand as they see significant upside from the immense energy needs of artificial intelligence and data centers. Electricity demand is forecast to grow 20% by 2030, according to Wells […]

May 5, 2024 Stu Turley

The United States, the UK, Italy, France, Japan, Germany, and Canada this week struck an agreement to end the use of coal for power generation by 2035. Coal as a source of power generation across […]

May 5, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: This is a major topic, and the land reclamation and disposal of wind and solar components need to be addressed at the front end of the projects. Farmland and landowners are getting […]

May 4, 2024 Stu Turley

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) – The U.S. has been preparing since 2022 for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop selling it nuclear power fuel, and a pending ban on Russian imports will […]

May 3, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The US Federal Trade Commission declined to challenge Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. but asserted that Scott Sheffield, Pioneer’s co-founder, must not take a seat on the supermajor’s board. […]

