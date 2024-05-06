Sheffield Gets Khan'ed!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discussed several pressing issues in the energy sector. Key topics included Tesla's battery supplier topping the list of human rights abuses for a second year, driven by child labor concerns in cobalt mining, and the potential for a natural gas boom due to increased demand from power companies and data centers. They also critiqued the G7's agreement to end coal use by 2035 and highlighted environmental and logistical challenges in fully transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. Additionally, they delved into allegations against the CEO of an oil company potentially colluding with OPEC to influence oil prices, and the implications of this for industry regulation and corporate governance. The podcast wrapped up with discussions on various companies' earnings reports and broader market trends affecting the energy sector.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:45 -Tesla battery material supplier tops list of human rights abuses for second year in a row
07:15 - AI could drive a natural gas boom as power companies face surging electricity demand
11:18 - G7 Agrees To End Coal Use But Can It?
13:56 - Environmentalists ignore renewables’ waste
16:57 - Ban on Russian uranium helps US build nuclear fuel capacity, official says
21:02 - Markets Update
24:36 - Exxon to Close Pioneer Deal as FTC Forces Out Sheffield
39:09 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
Tesla battery material supplier tops list of human rights abuses for second year in a row
Tesla buys battery materials from the mining giant with the most allegations of human rights abuses against it in a database of abuses tied to clean energy. Mining company Glencore has racked up at least […]
AI could drive a natural gas boom as power companies face surging electricity demand
Natural gas producers are bullish on demand as they see significant upside from the immense energy needs of artificial intelligence and data centers. Electricity demand is forecast to grow 20% by 2030, according to Wells […]
G7 Agrees To End Coal Use But Can It?
The United States, the UK, Italy, France, Japan, Germany, and Canada this week struck an agreement to end the use of coal for power generation by 2035. Coal as a source of power generation across […]
Environmentalists ignore renewables’ waste
ENB Pub Note: This is a major topic, and the land reclamation and disposal of wind and solar components need to be addressed at the front end of the projects. Farmland and landowners are getting […]
Ban on Russian uranium helps US build nuclear fuel capacity, official says
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) – The U.S. has been preparing since 2022 for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop selling it nuclear power fuel, and a pending ban on Russian imports will […]
Exxon to Close Pioneer Deal as FTC Forces Out Sheffield
The US Federal Trade Commission declined to challenge Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. but asserted that Scott Sheffield, Pioneer’s co-founder, must not take a seat on the supermajor’s board. […]
