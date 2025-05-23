Secretary Chris Wright is doing a fantastic job as our Energy Secretary. Watch the funny yet pointed Senator Kennedy ask Chris questions about the $93 billion worth of loans shoveled out the door between President Trump's election and Biden's departure. Even Senator Kennedy was at a loss for words.

It is disgusting, and we as Americans can be shocked, but this crap has to stop. Voter fraud has to be stopped before the next election, as it is now a fact that it has been going on, and we need to see people in jail for stealing government money, voter fraud, human trafficking, and treason for opening our borders.

President Trump has the best administration ever assembled in an executive cabinet. But the RINOs in the Senate have only confirmed an estimated 350 of the 4000 appointees needed. The political gaming has to stop, and we need all RINOs primaried.

Enjoy this exchange, and get fired up for the next election cycle.

Transcript:

Sen. Kennedy: Mr. Secretary, I want to go back to some of your earlier testimony, be sure I heard it correctly. The 76-day period you're talking about, that's the period between the time that President Trump was elected and President Biden left office? Is that right? That is correct. During that short period of time, 76 days, how much taxpayer money went out the door of the department?

Chris Wright: Of energy. From the Loan Program Office in Loans and Commitments, 93 billion dollars. Well over twice as much as in the previous 15 years.

Sen. Kennedy: How do you vet and do due diligence on a loan in 76 days, one loan, much less $93 billion?

Chris Wright: How do you do it? I think it's probably pretty clear it wasn't done in many cases. As I mentioned, I'm told I'm holding back clearly in place stuff. There is lots of funds that have gone out the door and commitments that were made from businesses that provided no business plan, no numbers about their own financial solvency or how this project

Sen. Kennedy: So you're telling me that the Department of Energy, in the 76-day period, before their boss was going to leave office? Gave our loan money to entities that had no business plan.

Chris Wright: No financials? A number of those were before the 76-day period as well. I've come in with great concern about how this institution, this great American institution, has been run and how American taxpayer money has been handled. I'm sorry everyone's upset that we're taking some time to do it. But what we've seen with the record show

Sen. Kennedy: I'm not upset. Could it be that a lot of people say you haven't returned your calls? Could it me that you and your colleagues have returned the calls, but the people calling just didn't like the answer? Could that be a possibility?

Chris Wright: I'm not aware of that. I give my cell phone number to any senator that wants it, and I return my calls.

Sen. Kennedy: I mean, has your department gone dark? Somebody said your department's gone dark. Is it dark over there? It doesn't look dark behind me. I don't see any of you sitting on your hands. Somebody made that charge. I see everybody's hands. Let me ask you something else, Mr. Secretary. Does anybody ever come to the Department of Energy to get some of this free money and lie to you?

Chris Wright: I have not experienced that, but I think it's a reasonable assumption that that has happened.

Sen. Kennedy: Does anybody ever come to you? Or is it conceivable that some of these folks that heard about this free money came to you with a half-baked idea?

Chris Wright: I think it's very conceivable. In fact, I've seen such plans that were.

Sen. Kennedy: Half faith would be charitable. That didn't have a business plan.

Chris Wright: Correct. A promise to.

Sen. Kennedy: One to find a location. Just give me the money and I'll develop the plan later. And now, you're going back through, not money that's already been contracted, but you're going back though and checking each one of these loans and these grants to make sure there was no stealing, aren't you? We are. We are! And you make sure there was not incompetence, aren't you?

Chris Wright: Is that correct? We're looking at that. And yeah, my blood pressure is rising right now just thinking about what we have seen and what did happen at the department. And you're going to tell some of these boondogs.

Sen. Kennedy: That's correct. And they're going to be upset, aren't they? That's right. And they ought to be, shouldn't they.

Chris Wright: I don't think they should be upset, I think they should be ashamed.

Sen. Kennedy: [00:04:42] I am, it's rare that I'm speechless. But I want to be sure I understood. The people running the Department of Energy for President Biden's administration shoveled $93 billion, not million, $93 billion dollars out the door in 76 days. And it just happened to be the time between when President Trump was elected and President Biden, their boss, was leaving. Is that right?

Chris Wright: Correct and distasteful. Confidence undermining.

Sen. Kennedy: God. Look, I hope you take whatever time you need to go through all of these projects. Penny by penny. I mean, I've heard this testimony today, well, it'll cost jobs in my state. If somebody steals fifty million dollars and goes and spends the money in their state, that's that's going to stimulate the economy, isn't it? But that's still stealing, isn't it? And it's still illegal, isn't it? I mean, they were spending money at the Department of Energy like it was ditch water. Their budget went from $60 billion to $160 billion since fiscal year 2021. It just sounds to me like there were a lot of people come in the Department of Energy who had all four feet and their snout in the trough. And I hope you'll turn down the boondoggles and refer the thieves to the Department of

Chris Wright: justice. We will indeed. Senator, the one complication in there, too, is mixed in there are good companies doing good things, honestly, with credible plans.

Sen. Kennedy: And you're trying to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Chris Wright: Yes, that's what we're trying to do. That's our job, and we're doing it. But there's, there's a lot of

Sen. Kennedy: Let me ask you one final question. Let me go back to how many employees you have. Now, there have been some allegations today that you've cut tens of thousands of employees. Is that accurate? Well, I think the allegations...

Chris Wright: Were thousands and we our headcount will ultimately be reduced by thousands but we are doing it slowly.

Sen. Kennedy: You've got 16,000 now, and you think you can do it with fewer than 16, 000? Correct. What's wrong with that? It's just common sense business. Yeah. Businesses do it every day in the real world. American taxpayers deserve it. That's never happened in the federal government. I mean it's easier to divorce your spouse than to get rid of a federal employee up here. That's not the way the world works, is it?

Chris Wright: Mr. Secretary. It's not the way the world should work. And I give enormous credit to President Trump, who had the boldness to say, if there's a right thing that needs to be done and it's difficult, please do it. And so, yes, this is new territory. This is not what happens normally in the federal government, but it is what needs to happen periodically in the Federal Government. And I give the credit to President Trump, who's willing to take the heat. And has set the departments free, make the changes you need to make to better serve American taxpayers and American consumers. And across his administration, that's what's being

Sen. Kennedy: On that note, I just wanted to clear that up, Mr. Secretary, because You know, I don't know you to be a person who doesn't return his phone calls.

As I stated above, this is a huge problem, and we had better get voter ID for every state fixed within months, or it won’t be fixed. We came within moments of losing our country, and we can see that California, New York, New Jersey, and some other states have serious problems with voter fraud, and this is the underlying problem.

Political leaders in the United States can start as broke bartenders and become multimillionaires within six years. These policies have to be fixed, and we can’t if we have broken voter policies.