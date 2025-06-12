Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2h

Schernikau and Smith explain that intermittent wind and solar power are not sustainable because they are a net drain on the energy resources of the world and they have to be propped up by more efficient conventional power sources.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
Ryszard Dzikowski's avatar
Ryszard Dzikowski
2h

If a toddler needs diapers (subsidies), then that's understandable. But if a 30-year-old man needs diapers, then that's madness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandstone Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture