Germany and the UK have shown how this subsidization works - “Deindustrialization”.

This is a critical testimony before the United States House, and Secretary Chris Wright delivers what I believe is one of the best descriptions of wind and solar subsidies and their impact on ratepayers.

Well done, Secretary Wright. You are the Right man for the Wright job.

Wind and solar are not cheaper; in fact, they drive costs up, as they require alternative on-demand sources, making them inefficient and expensive.

Key Quotes:

"The much bigger impact of government subsidies and involvement in our energy sector is to drive our energy prices up. And when you drive our prices up, you don't make things in the United States. They get offshore and mostly to China."

"The subsidies for wind power, those subsidies are decades old. We absolutely should get rid of them as soon as possible."

"If you subsidize something it better be cheaper. We're subsidized something and getting a more expensive product at the end. That's a big loss." "Germany and Denmark and England have shown where this leads. Deindustrialization."

"Solar has applications in some areas and below a certain penetration level. But until you can get multiple days of energy stored, it's going to be a supplemental energy source."

Full Transcript:

Secretary Chris Wright, Department of Energy [00:00:00] Was driven by market forces, not by government programs or incentives. They've had actually a relatively small role. The much bigger impact of government subsidies and involvement in our energy sector is to drive our energy prices up. And when you drive our prices up, you don't make things in the United States.

They get offshore and mostly to China. The subsidies for wind power, those subsidies are decades old. We absolutely should get rid of them as soon as possible. I share your interest for a reliable, affordable grid. That's what our citizens and our ratepayers want and that's what we need to work towards.

I would also encourage you or thank you for your efforts on the big beautiful bill. The reforms in there in energy policy will not only save Americans money by stopping the 30 year long subsidies for intermittent energy sources. Not only would the federal government save money, but by putting, stopping the rapid increase in intermittent sources on grids, we will reduce stress on grides and reduce costs. We need to pivot the direction we've been on in this country.

You know, again, during the last four years, we spent tens of billions of dollars to do two things. To subsidize the installation of intermittent sources. Peak demand in PJM where we are right now, inauguration night at 4 a.m., a wind was 2% of electricity, solar was zero. Together between the two of them, 2% to peak demand. That's when it matters. If you're not there at peak demand, you're just a parasite on the grid because you just make the other sources turn up and down as you come and go.

So we are. Trying to reduce the barriers to investment in reliable dispatchable sources such as hydropower and we are doing everything I can together with this congress through the big beautiful bill to reduce this subsidies that put intermittent unreliable sources on our grid.

We pay people to put stuff on our grids that ultimately makes our grid more expensive. If you subsidize something it better be cheaper. We're subsidized something and getting a more expensive product at the end.

Congressman [00:02:07] That's a big loss. And could you also, certainly is, can you also address the fact that with intermittent power you have to have a backup, thus you double the cost, triple the cost because you can't just rely upon wind when the wind doesn't blow, so you've got to have that backup. So that's, that's driving up the cost of that particular source of power, is it not?

Secretary Chris Wright, Department of Energy [00:02:24] Correct, and we're raising, we're inadvertently making all these other energy sources have to back them up. If you build a natural gas power plant, for example, and then the sun shines and you got to turn it down, and the sun goes behind a cloud and you got to turned it up, that's a much less efficient way to run a power plant.

Our electricity markets have rewarded low value electricity and we've subsidized to put more of it on. Germany and Denmark and England have shown where this leads. Deindustrialization. Your comment that by getting rid of subsidies by definition will make energy more expensive in this rare case is actually untrue. The subsidies on wind and solar, which have cost the government of order $100 billion, have actually led to not only that cost, they've made electricity bills more expensive.

So they're the worst subsidies and that they actually make the product more expensive at the end. Solar has applications in some areas and below a certain penetration level. But until you can get multiple days of energy stored, it's going to be a supplemental energy source.

But in summertime where peak demand is near the end of the day, if you have solar panels there and you have a few hours of battery storage, you can move that late afternoon electricity into the peak demand time before people go to bed. So, it can play a role, and without subsidies, you'll get wiser decisions about where does it make sense and where does it not make sense. So, nothing in what I've said to get rid of these subsidies says get rid of the technology.

My Last Thoughts.

Again, this is huge and needs to get out as regular talking points. While there are a lot of problems with the “Big Beautiful Bill,” I understand why it needs to be dragged across the finish line like a bloated whale that it is.

We don’t have the Republican leadership we need. We have a herd of RINOs that need to be primaried. They need to codify the DOGE cuts.

It is wonderful to have had the most incredible Secretary of Energy the United States has had serving in the Trump Cabinet.