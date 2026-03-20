When you have heard me on the Energy News Beat podcast talk about having a great Secretary of Energy, he hit it out of the park this week.

For tomorrow, we are working on the LNG numbers and impacts from this week’s attacks by Israel and Iran. The second order magnitude of impact on these attacks is incredible.

For next week, we have Ron Gusek, CEO of Liberty Energy, and Mark Mukhija, CEO of Eagle Energy Metals, a next-generation nuclear fuel company. We are also working on the next huge AI series and electrical needs, which will impact consumer electricity grid management.

1. Unsanctioning of Iranian Oil & Global Oil Supply

The discussion focuses on Iranian oil currently held on tankers and its potential entry into the global market. Key points include:

Timeline for market absorption (30-45 days)

Impact on global oil prices and supply chains

How this could offset disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz

2. U.S. Domestic Energy Production & Policy

The transcript emphasizes efforts to boost American oil and natural gas production:

Industry challenges during the Biden administration

Need for permitting reform and reduced government interference

Expansion of domestic infrastructure and production capacity

3. Iran & National Security Strategy

A significant portion addresses the administration’s approach to Iran:

Efforts to degrade Iran’s military capabilities

Prevention of nuclear weapons acquisition

Balancing national security imperatives with economic impacts on global energy markets

4. Major Energy Infrastructure Project in Ohio

An upcoming announcement regarding a transformative energy initiative:

Partnership between U.S. government and Japanese investors

Described as a “massive energy campus”

Includes natural gas and nuclear power plants

Designed to support data centers and next-generation manufacturing

Secretary Wright points out that the SPR will be a “Trade,” meaning the oil sent out will be replaced with more than was pulled. Not just outright sold, and I think this shows clear leadership, and not just trying to win the midterms like Biden’s massive release.

“ We have an interruption of oil flows, and we want to fill it every way we can, from SPRs, from floating barrels that are just lined up to go into China, to any other actions we can take. “ Secretary Chris Wright

The other huge point is the sanction release of over 100 million barrels of Russian and Iranian oil on the water in tankers. One small line in the interview was critical: he is opening for India and other countries because China has been absorbing the oil and has closed diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel exports. As David Blackmon and I talked about this week, this impacts California.

On the new Energy Campus with natural gas and nuclear.

“ And I guess also the magic of all hands on deck when it comes to energy whether it’s you know LNG You know obviously oil and obviously gas but also nuclear which is something that you’ve talked about a lot We’ll build nuclear plants at this site as well. “ Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business Anchor “ So this will be a massive energy campus. We will break ground, you know, eminently on the natural gas plants, but it’s also a perfect site for us to build a few nuclear power plants that will continue to grow the power in that region and help launch that American nuclear renaissance. “ Secretary Chris Wright

As Secretary Wright looks at the US, he needs to look at California. It has been fantastic getting the Sable Offshore rolling again, but the entire downstream and pipeline system needs to be federalized. His quote this morning, below, is cool, but California will be his biggest challenge yet. When you have our largest state economically go bad due to horrible energy policies, that impacts the overall numbers for President Trump and the American people.

Here are the latest import realities (2025 data through Q1-Q2, per California Energy Commission, EIA, and Kpler tracking):

• Gasoline (including blending components): West Coast imports (primarily California) averaged a record 119,000 barrels per day year-to-date 2025 — up 36% year-over-year and the highest since at least 2004. Total imports for the first quarter alone hit 10.6 million barrels. Major sources: Bahamas (≈40% of ship-borne volumes), India, South Korea, and rerouted Gulf Coast barrels. These imports now fill the gap left by the shrinking of in-state refining.

• Diesel (distillate fuel oil): Foreign imports average 20,000–25,000 bpd, representing roughly 20% of California’s total diesel supply. Primary origins: India and South Korea. Ironically, California often remains a net diesel exporter (9.3 million barrels exported in Q1 2025 alone), but that balance is fragile as refinery capacity erodes.

• Jet fuel (kerosene-type): California is the nation’s largest jet-fuel consumer. Roughly 20% of supply is now imported, primarily from India and other Asian refiners (South Korea). Imports have surged alongside refinery closures, with total petroleum product imports hitting a four-year high of 279,000 bpd in May 2025 — 70% from Asia.

These foreign barrels take weeks to arrive by tanker, cost more, and are vulnerable to global disruptions — exactly what national-security experts warned about. Chevron’s upstream president recently highlighted the risk to “more than 30 military defense installations” in California and the Pacific theater if domestic refining vanishes. Military readiness, commercial aviation, and emergency response all depend on a reliable West Coast fuel supply that imported cargoes simply cannot guarantee during a crisis.

Trump’s DPA action on Sable proves Washington can cut through Sacramento’s red tape when national security is on the line. The same urgency must now be applied to the downstream sector. Federal preemption or emergency permitting relief for remaining California refineries is not optional — it is essential. Without it, the “black gold” flowing from federal waters today will simply sit in storage or be shipped elsewhere while Californians pay record prices at the pump and the Pentagon worries about fuel for Pacific operations.

“ If you bring more energy and more infrastructure to your state, you’ll lower the cost for your citizens, and you’ll increase their job opportunities and help push their wages up. I think that’s a common-sense agenda. “ Secretary Chris Wright

Again, we are blessed to be Americans with the greatest adminstration trying to dig us out of Decades of problems and kicking the can down the road. We are in a tough several weeks, and watch for the Venezuelan-style controls to be implemented on Iran, and I would say possibly Iraq. Once that happens, the proxies in the Middle East will have absolutely zero funding, and the Gulf states can progress to peace.

The new trading blocs are forming, and last week’s test of the European Union will shake out. When you see Argentina sending ships, and others not, it tells you everything you need to know.

Thank you to all of our great subscribers, patrons, and sponsors. We have several more in process and are excited about our AI, Data Center, and how it can impact oil, natural gas, and consumers

.