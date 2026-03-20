Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3h

Let the man work!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Stu Turley and others
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
4h

Stu. I need some help to reach Secretary Wright. America needs to wake up . AI Data Centers are needing a lot of electricity and that is created in our 50% energy efficient power plants. That means that 50% of this natural gas pumped out of the ground and then processed is then pipelined all over America- to these power plants who then combust it and in the process vent to 50% of that energy up the chimney into the atmosphere.

Trillions of cubic feet of our natural gas will be wasted in this process if it is not stopped. In reality power plants can be made to operate at over 90% energy efficiency. They can be operated with no combusted exhaust going into the atmosphere. That exhaust can be converted into good paying full time jobs and money.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Stu Turley and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sandstone Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture