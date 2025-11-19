Several key points and questions from Bret Baier, Fox News Host, as he asks Secretary Chris Wright about wind and solar energy.

On wind energy:

“Well wind investment peaked years ago and it’s declined, both because the value of the energy’s very low, who knows when the wind’s gonna blow, and there’s been huge public opposition to it, onshore and offshore wind.”

On solar energy:

“Solar’s a different story. Solar is growing rapidly in the United States right now, and I think it’s got a future. The idea there was just it should have a commercial future and not paid for by the taxpayers’ future.”

1. The Trump administration’s energy policy and vision, as outlined by President Trump and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. This includes:

- Promoting increased domestic energy production, including oil, gas, and nuclear power

- Removing regulatory barriers and speeding up permitting processes for energy projects

- Positioning the US as a global leader in energy, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence

2. The current state and challenges of the US energy grid and infrastructure, particularly in relation to supporting the growing demand for energy from new technologies like AI.

3. Gasoline and energy prices, including the administration’s efforts to keep prices low for consumers.

4. The strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) and plans to refill it.

5. Rare earth elements and the administration’s efforts to increase domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign sources.

6. The role of renewable energy sources like wind and solar in the administration’s energy strategy.

7. The challenges and opportunities around reviving the US nuclear power industry.

So in summary, Secretary Wright expressed skepticism about wind energy, citing its low value and public opposition, but was more positive about the growth of solar energy. However, he felt it should be commercially viable without relying on taxpayer subsidies.

He was also very optimistic about getting the SPR refilled, but the most enlightening parts were about the critical minerals in Alaska.

This brings up some huge issues that I am working on while planning an interview and discussing it with Secretary Wright, in the process of filling out the application for the interview and getting details together.

As we look at the nuclear and AI bubble that Wall Street fears is about to pop, there are some key issues. At the core of that issue is the grid's pricing model.

We need comprehensive grid pricing reform as we are in the early stages of subsidies for wind and solar winding down, and having curtailment payments for energy sources makes for a good investment, but not low consumer costs. I am working on several topics, and will keep you posted on those shortly.

On a side note, I had a great talk with

Giacomo Prandelli, and we are scheduling a podcast. He has great articles and insights on his Substack.

Also, we have Doomberg on the 25th and several other CEOs lined up for interviews.

Thanks again, and let’s be epic today.

