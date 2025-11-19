Energy News Beat

User's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
12h

Stu,

Please ask him how we can lock in the great work he has done and what legislation is needed so that the next Democrat President can’t simply overturn everything this administration has accomplished.

Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
11h

An education for Fox News when they ask questions, is that:

it's not wind and solar ENERGY, it's only wind and solar ELECTRICITY.

Electricity came AFTER oil, as ALL electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Without Crude Oil there can be no Electricity!

In addition, electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can MAKE an iPhone, thus everything that needs electricity consists of products that are also made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Without Crude Oil there will be nothing that NEEDS electricity!

