Scientists Try Risky Air and Water Experiments Hoping to Stop Climate Change
Scientists desperate to stop or reverse climate change are dumping chemicals in the ocean and spraying saltwater in the air. What can go wrong? I discuss the short and long term.
The Wall Street Journal reports Scientists Resort to Once-Unthinkable Solutions to Cool the Planet
Dumping chemicals in the ocean? Spraying saltwater into clouds? Injecting refle…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.