Saudi Prince Says US Megadeals Show Oil Here to Stay: FII Update
Oil is here to stay as US majors strike blockbuster deals while Saudi policies are helping stabilize global crude markets, the kingdom’s energy minister said at the annual investment forum in Riyadh.
“It’s working,” Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said of Saudi Arabia’s strategy for managing the oil market. The kingdom has to “ensure that we …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.