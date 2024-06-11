Saudi Oil Exports to China Set for Third Monthly Decline
According to the report, shipments of Saudi oil to Chinese buyers in July will come in at some 36 million barrels, down from 39 million barrels in June, which was in turn a decline on the 45 million barrels Saudi exported to China in May. The lower purchases will be driven by refinery maintenance and cheaper alternatives to Saudi crude.
The news about lo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.