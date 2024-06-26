Saudi Aramco Set to Buy 25% in U.S. LNG Project
Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has signed a non-binding agreement to buy LNG from Sempra’s Port Arthur LNG project and potentially acquire 25% in the project’s Phase 2, the U.S. and Saudi firms said on Wednesday.
Under the non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA), Aramco and Sempra are set to discuss a 20-year sale and purchase agreement for LNG offtake of …
