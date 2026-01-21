Saudi Arabia's Energy Transition and the Evolving Global Oil Landscape

This interview on the Energy News Beat Podcast, Conversations in Energy with Stu Turley, has a globally impactful discussion around oil and leadership.

In this wide-ranging discussion, Doug Sandridge, the founder of Oil and Gas Executives for Nuclear, shares his firsthand observations from a recent 16-day trip to Saudi Arabia. Sandridge provides a fascinating insider’s perspective on the dramatic changes transforming Saudi society and the country’s energy landscape.

From the openness and modernization of Saudi cities to the kingdom’s strategic shift towards developing its natural gas resources and renewable energy, Sandridge paints a picture of a nation rapidly evolving. The conversation also delves into the critical importance of the U.S.-Saudi relationship, as well as the broader global energy dynamics at play. Sandridge offers insights on the misconceptions around an “energy transition” away from fossil fuels, the volatility in oil markets, and Saudi Arabia’s historical role as a stabilizing force.

This interview offers a unique window into the shifting sands of the energy world, with Saudi Arabia emerging as a pivotal player on the global stage.

As I have been talking about, Saudi Arabia is critical to the new trading blocs and to new markets for growth. The new trading blocs are critical, and AI, oil, gas, and nuclear are at the forefront. Providing the lowest-cost energy with the least environmental impact is critical.

Doug's Pictures of Saudi Arabia are worth it.

Some Key Quotes

Here are some of the most interesting and impactful quotes from the transcript:

1. “Saudi Arabia at the time was still a closed society for the most part and you know, coming to someplace where you had not seen uncovered women or women driving or alcohol, you know was probably a pretty big culture shock for this guy, but my daughter helped him navigate his way through his time at Colorado School of Mines.”

2. “Saudi Arabia is a G20 country. They’re a big economy and they are more than just oil. I think that perception often is, this is just a rogue Arab oil nation. That is just such a false narrative. And they’re a very, very important partner for us. I mean, they’re one of our most important allies to be quite honest.”

Doug emphasizes Saudi Arabia's importance as a strategic partner for the United States, beyond being an oil-producing nation.

3. “Saudi Arabia did not go to a 50-50 deal right away like Venezuela and some of the other countries. They wanted to do it the right way. They recognized if you take a bunch of the money away for the oil companies. That might be good for you in the short run. But if you take that money away from the oil companies, then what are they going to have left to spend on future development, exploration, and so forth?”

This is a huge issue, and is why the Saudi Leaders are taking the oil pricing as a commodity seriously and moving to production and demand matrices.

4. “Everyone thinks that we’re in energy transition. I teach, as you know, I teach a class at University of Oklahoma twice a year. I teach it four times a year, but twice a you’re on this particular subject. And every year I go into that class. The first thing I ask the class is how many people here think that we’re an energy transition? So when I taught this class in September, all 42 students raised their hand, all 42. At 100% of them say we’re energy transition.”

Doug has been doing a great job teaching and being a true industry leader, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Doug discussing his experiences in Saudi Arabia, his daughter's growth at the Colorado School of Mines, and the hope of a trading partner with the United States.

The future is bright for the United States and Saudi Arabia. Thank you, Doug, for sharing your trip with the Energy News Beat subscribers and patrons.

Check out Oil and Gas Executives for Nuclear: https://executives4nuclear.com/

Also Connect with Doug on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/douglas-c-sandridge-63996312/

00:00 Doug Sandridge’s trip to Saudi Arabia and observations about the country’s changes:

09:00 Evolution of global energy markets and policies

10:18 Start of Saudi Arabia’s oil :

23:25 Pictures of the trip Ottoman Empire

33:01 Saudi appears to want price stability

40:44 Return to supply and demand pricing

43:59 Energy Addition, not Energy Transition

With President Trump’s trip to Davos, there are lots of key nuggets coming out of the interviews, and the lines of the day are “Venezuela is going to make more money in the next 6 months than in the last 20 years”, and “Only fools use wind”. He was brutal in his speech, and I will have a Substack post with key points to weed out the noise for you.

I am working on several key articles on NVIDIA, AI, the Storms, Greenland, NATO, and oil and gas demands.