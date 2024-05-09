Sanctions Don’t Work and Pipelines Matter!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss energy issues in their podcast, focusing on state energy policies, international energy dynamics, and local energy challenges. They highlight Texas's successful energy model due to its diverse sources and lower prices compared to states like California and New York. Discussions also cover Russia's strategic gas pricing to China versus Europe, the financial impacts of coal plants in Wisconsin, and the flaws in EU and U.S. energy strategies. The conversation emphasizes the importance of diverse energy sources and the complexities of global energy supply chains.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:32 - Lessons from Texas for California, New York and Other Green Virtue Signaling States

04:09 - Russia to supply China with gas by almost 30% cheaper than European consumers by 2027 – Bloomberg

06:07 - Wisconsin ratepayers, still paying off the coal plants of the past, asked for $2 billion for the gas plants of the future

10:04 - We need to talk about Chinese and US influence in Europe’s energy industry

13:14 - Markets Update

14:24 - Oil Stabilizes on Small Crude Draw

18:57 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Drops in power generation from wind farms, hydro dams and nuclear reactors has forced the operator of the electric grid in Texas – one of the largest power systems in the United States – to […]

May 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Russia will supply gas to China at a price 28% lower than the one for European consumers at least until 2027. Source: Bloomberg with reference to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian […]

May 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

WEC Energy Group in southeastern Wisconsin is planning to significantly expand its capacity for natural gas electricity generation, even as it has vowed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In recent filings by […]

May 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The EU’s climate agenda is in trouble. The Green Deal, which aims to slash the bloc’s carbon emissions by 55% by 2030, had started off promisingly after several major pieces of legislation were adopted, including its […]

May 8, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Crude oil prices recovered lost territory today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 1.4 million barrels for the week to May 3. This compared with a build of 7.3 million barrels estimated […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –