The global oil market is at a pivotal moment, with Rystad Energy, a leading energy research firm, challenging the widely held assumption of an impending oil glut. This comes as a U.S. federal court has blocked President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, a ruling that has sparked a surge in oil prices and shifted market dynamics. In this article, we explore Rystad’s bullish outlook, the implications of the court’s decision, and the authority of the U.S. President to impose tariffs, shedding light on why oil prices are likely to climb in the near term.

Rystad Energy’s Bullish Outlook: No Glut in Sight

For months, analysts have speculated about a potential oil glut driven by increased production from OPEC+ and other global suppliers. However, Rystad Energy is pushing back against this narrative, arguing that market balance data points to stronger demand than previously anticipated. According to Mukesh Sahdev, Global Head of Commodity Markets at Rystad Energy, “From May through August, the data points to a constructive, bullish bias with liquids demand set to outpace supply growth by 0.6 million to 0.7 million barrels per day (bpd).”

This demand-driven outlook is bolstered by several factors. First, supply constraints are mounting. Chevron’s termination of oil production in Venezuela, following the revocation of its U.S. license in March 2025, has removed 290,000 bpd from the global market—over a third of Venezuela’s total output. Additionally, a wildfire in Alberta, Canada, has disrupted oil and gas production, further tightening supply. Potential U.S. sanctions on Russian crude flows are also on the horizon, which could curb supply further, adding upward pressure on prices.

Rystad’s analysis suggests that the market’s fear of a glut may be overstated, as demand growth is outpacing supply additions. This view is supported by stronger-than-expected demand signals, which have been amplified by recent developments in U.S. trade policy.

Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Tariffs: A Catalyst for Oil Prices

On May 28, 2025, the U.S. Court of International Trade delivered a significant blow to President Trump’s economic agenda, ruling that he overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board tariffs on imports from U.S. trading partners. The court’s decision, which imposes a permanent injunction on these tariffs, has sent ripples through global markets, boosting oil prices by over 1% in a single day. Brent crude futures climbed to $65.68 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $62.63 per barrel.

The tariffs, dubbed “Liberation Day” tariffs, were imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, which Trump invoked to address perceived trade imbalances and economic emergencies. However, the court ruled that the IEEPA does not grant the President “unbounded authority” to impose universal duties, emphasizing that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress exclusive power to regulate commerce with foreign nations. The ruling affects tariffs on major trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China, though industry-specific tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 remain unaffected.

The immediate market reaction was one of relief, as traders welcomed the reduction in economic uncertainty. Trump’s tariffs had raised fears of a global trade war, which could have dampened economic growth and oil demand. By blocking these tariffs, the court has alleviated some of these concerns, fostering a more optimistic outlook for oil demand. Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, noted, “Markets are positive since Donald Trump got the setbacks on the tariffs.”

However, the Trump administration has already appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, signaling that the legal battle is far from over. If the appeal succeeds, reinstated tariffs could reintroduce uncertainty, but for now, the court’s decision has given oil markets a bullish push.

Why Oil Prices Are Set to Rise

The combination of Rystad’s demand-driven outlook and the court’s tariff ruling creates a compelling case for rising oil prices. Here’s why:

Demand Outpacing Supply: Rystad’s projection of 600,000–700,000 bpd demand growth over supply growth through August 2025 suggests a tightening market, countering glut fears. Supply Disruptions: The loss of Venezuelan production, potential Russian sanctions, and Canadian disruptions are squeezing global supply, supporting higher prices. Reduced Trade War Fears: The court’s ruling mitigates the risk of a trade war, which could have suppressed global economic growth and oil demand. This has buoyed risk appetite, pushing Brent and WTI prices upward. Market Sentiment: The court’s decision has given traders a “breather” from economic uncertainty, as noted by Matt Simpson, an analyst at City Index. This optimism, combined with bullish demand signals, is driving positive market sentiment.

However, risks remain. OPEC+ is set to decide on increasing output in July, which could offset some supply constraints. Additionally, the Trump administration’s appeal could reinstate tariffs, reintroducing market volatility. Investors will also be watching weekly reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) for further clues on U.S. crude and gasoline inventories.

Presidential Authority to Impose Tariffs: A Constitutional Debate

The court’s ruling has brought the question of presidential authority over tariffs into sharp focus. Under the U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 8 grants Congress the exclusive power “to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises” and to regulate commerce with foreign nations. This authority has historically been delegated to the executive branch through specific statutes, but the scope of that delegation is now under scrutiny.

Trump relied on the IEEPA, which allows the President to regulate commerce during a national emergency, to impose his tariffs. The law has been used sparingly for trade purposes, and the court found that Trump’s broad application of the IEEPA exceeded its intended scope. The judges argued that the tariffs did not directly address the emergencies cited, such as drug trafficking or trade imbalances, and thus violated constitutional limits.

In contrast, tariffs imposed under Section 232, which addresses national security concerns, were upheld, as they fall under a different statutory framework. Additionally, a 1974 law allows presidents to impose 15% tariffs for 150 days in cases of significant trade deficits, but Trump’s tariffs went beyond this limit.

The ruling has sparked debate among policymakers. Stephen Moore, a former economic adviser to Trump, warned that no president should have unilateral authority to impose tariffs without congressional approval, calling it “dangerous for the country.” Conversely, the Trump administration argues that the court’s decision undermines the President’s ability to address national emergencies, with White House spokesperson Kush Desai stating, “It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency.”

The appeal process could escalate to the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially reshaping the balance of power between Congress and the President on trade policy. For now, the court’s injunction has curtailed Trump’s ability to use tariffs as a negotiating tool, with significant implications for global markets.

Looking Ahead: A Bullish Oil Market?

Rystad Energy’s challenge to the oil glut narrative, combined with the federal court’s tariff ruling, has set the stage for a bullish oil market in the near term. Demand growth, supply constraints, and reduced trade war fears are driving prices higher, with Brent and WTI already reflecting this optimism. However, the market remains sensitive to OPEC+ decisions, the outcome of the tariff appeal, and geopolitical developments, such as potential sanctions on Russia.

For energy investors and industry stakeholders, the message is clear: the oil market is tighter than previously thought, and the removal of tariff-related uncertainty has created a window of opportunity. As Rystad’s Sahdev aptly noted, the data points to a “constructive, bullish bias.” With global demand showing resilience and supply facing disruptions, oil prices are poised to climb, offering a potential boon for producers and a challenge for consumers.

This is one of my favorite parts of my day job. OPEC provides one set of numbers, and the EIA comes up with a different set, only to have the IEA show up with a completely different set, using crayons. Still an oil bull, but at what range and when?

The bottom line is that I believe the safest place for investment is in the United States energy sector. With our current leadership in the Department of Energy, the Interior Department, and the EPA, we will achieve global energy dominance.

Energy will be our most outstanding export category, driven by LNG and services provided through our leading oil and gas exploration and oil field service companies. Nuclear exports, I hope, will someday play a considerable role, and the announcements from Poland buying U.S. reactors are just a start.

Just for fun, you can watch how the UK is treating Shell and BP with their huge windfall profit taxes, and let’s see how soon one of them moves to the United States, if not both.

