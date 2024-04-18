Russian Ships to Remain Banned from US Ports
President Joe Biden has extended a ban on Russian vessels entering United States ports, imposed 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Biden issued the ban April 21, 2022, through a national emergency declaration. “The policies and actions of the Government of the Russian Federation to continue the premeditated, unjustified, unprovoked, and brutal …
