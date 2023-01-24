Russian Oil Exports Plunged By 820,000 Bpd Last Week
Russian oil shipments plunged by 820,000 bpd last week.
Total Russian seaborne crude oil exports stood at 2.98 million bpd.
Russian revenues from oil, albeit still massive, have declined in recent weeks, according to various estimates.
Russian crude oil shipments from its key export terminals slumped by 22%, or by 820,000 barrels per day (bpd), last week, …
