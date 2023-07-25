Russian oil exports are at a post-invasion high. But which countries are buying?
Russia recently exported more oil than at any other time following its invasion of Ukraine last year.
Russian oil exports hit their highest level in April compared to any other month after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Russia exported an average of 8.3 million barrels of oil a day in April, an inc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.