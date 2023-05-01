Russia Sanctions U.S. Energy Secretary
The Russian Foreign Ministry has placed sanctions on U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm along with 60 other U.S. citizens and top officials, Interfax news agency reports.
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry updated its blacklist to include 61 high-ranking Americans, including Granholm, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, White House economic advise…
