Russia Sanctions Shift

February 19, 2025 Clark Savage

Iranian crude oil flows to China have rebounded this month after a U.S. crackdown on shipments launched in late 2024 decimated them in January. In a last-minute push to sanction Iran, the Biden admin blacklisted […]

February 19, 2025 Mariel Alumit

Ending the conflict could open up “historic” opportunities for US-Russian relations, the US secretary of state has said The United States and its allies would have to address the sanctions imposed on Russia in order […]

February 19, 2025 Clark Savage

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) on Tuesday announced a deal to buy Double Eagle IV Midco in an acquisition valued at about $4 billion, which gives the buyer increased presence in the Midland Basin in the top-oil […]

February 19, 2025 Mariel Alumit

The UK Government has relaunched the Net Zero Council with a plan to help various sectors accelerate towards net zero targets and support thousands of jobs. The relaunch reflects a new “mission-led approach”, ensuring government […]

February 19, 2025 Clark Savage

The oil market is becoming increasingly numb to the array of changes that Donald Trump is trying to make now that he’s US President again. Trump spent his first weeks in office railing against OPEC, […]

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Welcome to the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup, my name is Stu Turley, President of the Sandstone Group. It is just nuts out there on the news desk. Let’s start with our list of stories today. Iranian oil exports to China are rolling. The West will have to reconsider Russia’s sanctions as part of the Ukraine peace deal. There’s a lot going on in this story. Diamondback boosts Midland Basin presence with $4 billion acquisition. Holy smokes, Batman. The UK government relaunches Net Zero Council. And just when you thought I’m done with President Trump, nope, here he runs rolling in. Trump’s policy deluge is causing a paralyzed oil market. You cannot buy this kind of entertainment. Holy smokes. [00:01:02][52.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:03] Let’s start with the first one here. Iranian oil exports to China are rolling. Iranian crude oil flows to China have rebounded after a month of crackdown on shipments launched in 2024 from the Biden administration. The Trump administration is threatened to return to maximum pressure. Kipler said in a recent analyst in the return to the maximum pressure campaign against one of the part of the Washington was likely to weaken oil exports to China for a while. But in the meantime, they’re shipping everything they can. [00:01:37][34.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:37] Let’s roll to the next one. The West will have to reconsider Russia’s sanctions as part of the Ukraine peace deal. Ending the conflict could be historic around opportunities for U .S.-Russian relations. The U .S. Secretary of State said Rubio, he’s doing a great job out there and hats off to him. Rubio is right out in the middle of it. And I’m thrilled that the discussions from George McMillan and I on where they were starting to where they are now. Really, he was right. George McMillan was right on a lot of things. And I did get notification from some of the world folks out there that it looks like President Trump is this is early and it is not talked about in the mainstream media here. Eastern European official has told German newspaper that the U .S. is considering removing some of the troops from Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Montegro, North Macedonia and Poland and Romania. That’s what this is saying. I have to confirm this, but those are all countries that are been added back in in contrary to the President Reagan Gorbachev agreements on NATO that NATO kept adding back in. And if President Trump is considering removing troops from those countries, it seems that President Trump may be looking to go back to the Reagan agreement with NATO on that. That’s huge because that could be very bad for the EU and the warmongers. So I think we’re going to see some peace coming around the corner on this. And that’s hats off to George McMillan. Again, he has been right where the early Trump team was wrong. And so I’m pleased to see that things are moving forward. [00:03:39][122.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:40] Diamondback boosts Midland bases presence with four billion acquisition. Diamondback Energy announced a deal today, double eagle in a acquisition valued about four billion dollars, which gives an increased presence in the Midland Basin in the top producing formation of the Permian. This is pretty cool. While there are four hundred and seven locations adjacent to our core position, this is largely undeveloped asset, adds high quality inventory that immediately competes for capital. That is outstandingly huge. Hats off from David Blackman. I got to give David Blackman a shout out. He had in his substack outstanding information. Andrew Dittmar, director over to Enverus, who I’ve interviewed several times, said in an email that deal means that Diamondback has taken over the mantle of being the premier large Permian play with broadly comparable scale to pioneer at the time of its sale. Diamondback’s market capitalization with double eagle value added would amount today roughly 50 billion as compared to the 59 .5 billion value of ExxonMobil’s buyout of Pioneer. So this is actually a huge story. Hats off to everybody that’s been following this. Well,. [00:05:01][80.9]

The UK government relaunches Net Zero Council. You can't buy this kind of stupid. The UK government is actually floundering so bad with their energy policies and doubling down on Net Zero. Net Zero is not going to happen with our current technology. Offshore wind, solar, none of it is going to happen. And so by them trying to add all this in, the council co -chaired by Energy Secretary Ed Milbrand and Cooperative Group CEO Shrine. I don't want to mispronounce your name, and I apologize. Karruggy Hogg brings together leaders from some forms of the UK's biggest businesses, charities and organizations such as trade unions and local authorities. Quite honestly, that sounds like money laundering to me, but that's just me. I don't know that by working in partnership, we can drive the investment innovation and industrial transformation to make the UK a clean energy superpower. You're not going to make it a clean super energy power by relying on grid interconnects on intermittent wind and solar. It's not going to happen.

Stuart Turley: [00:06:53] Trump’s policy deluge is causing parallel parallel paris’s parallel. I cannot even say it is. I’m laughing at this in the oil market. It is funny because President Trump, I can’t keep up with the entire news desk. Trump spent his first weeks in office rallying against OPEC seeking an end to the war in Ukraine and threatening tariffs against some of the main crew suppliers in the US. All those could have major consequences. The oil market is showing signs of disorientation in face of the sheer volume of new policy stances. I don’t think we’re done yet. Buckle up and just get ready for some fun things. OPEC plus producer group continues to keep barrels off the market, which is as a twin effect of lowering supplies long enough to keep a floor on prices. We are still going to be seeing a a eighty dollar, I believe an eighty dollar price range for oil. And I believe that that is because there’s still not enough money, even though they may be holding back. There’s still not enough money invested in oil. And I believe demand once things get kind of outlined out, Trump’s policies become more widely accepted. We are actually going to see a huge, beautiful growth. And I don’t do a very good Putin imitation or a Trump imitation. But we’re going to have a beautiful global economy. Once all this gets nailed down, we’re going to have peace. And we are going to see a lot of large growth opportunity for businesses. [00:08:34][100.6]

With that, like, subscribe, share and pass this on to your folks, friends and watch this about six or seven times. We sure would appreciate it. Have a great day.