Russia Oil Rev DOUBLES`

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner discusses several significant developments in the energy sector. Key topics include OPEC's planned increase in oil production from July, potentially reversing prior cuts and impacting global oil prices, with Saudi Arabia expected to significantly boost its output. He also covers Russia's estimated doubling of oil and gas revenue in April despite sanctions, the near completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and fluctuations in the oil market influenced by various factors including U.S. crude inventory changes. Additionally, he comments on Tesla's share price jump following an announcement about new, more affordable electric vehicles, despite a recent drop in revenue and a pessimistic outlook for 2024.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:24 - OPEC to increase oil production from July, International Monetary Fund predicts

04:21 - Reuters Estimates: Russian Oil and Gas Revenue to Double in April

05:53 - Mountain Valley Pipeline largely completed, company says

09:08 - Markets Update

10:24 - Tesla shares jump 13% after Musk says company aims to start production of affordable new EV by early 2025

11:44 - Outro

