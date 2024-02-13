Russia extends LNG supplies to German player until 2040
SUPPLIES FROM YAMAL LNG WILL ENABLE SEFE TO DELIVER CARGOES TO INDIA AND AVOID NEW DAMAGE CLAIMS
Russia’s Yamal LNG project is now able to continue exporting liquefied natural gas to Germany’s SEFE after Moscow extended its exemption from sanctions imposed against the company.
SEFE was previously known as Gazprom Marketing & Trading, a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom that managed most of the parent company’s gas exports to Europe and also tr…
